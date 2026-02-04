  • Delo mediji d.o.o.
    Conductor Živa Ploj Peršuh: Leadership Lessons from the Concert Hall

    Conductor Živa Ploj Peršuh discusses authority without domination, humor as a tool, and performances that are not the work of a single genius.
    Guest conductor Živa Ploj Peršuh: "Authority is a result of preparation, not position." PHOTO: Marko Feist
    Guest conductor Živa Ploj Peršuh: "Authority is a result of preparation, not position." PHOTO: Marko Feist
    4. 2. 2026 | 12:00
    4. 2. 2026 | 17:56
    5:02
    In 2026, the Supermoč podcast is launching a new subseries called Parallel Worlds. The idea is simple: different professions have different languages, but surprisingly similar rules of the game. A conductor's baton, a chess game, ballet training, or an entrepreneurial sprint – all revolve around the same core: attention, discipline, relationships, rhythm, and courage.

    Guest conductor Živa Ploj Peršuh:
    Guest conductor Živa Ploj Peršuh: "Authority is a result of preparation, not position." PHOTO: Marko Feist
    The first guest is conductor Živa Ploj Peršuh – an artist with a broad symphonic and operatic repertoire, who is also attracted to genre-diverse projects and "system building" where people can grow. Even before completing her studies in Mannheim, she founded the Festine orchestra in Slovenia, where she connected professional musicians and students, creating a space for the transfer of experience and contemporary music.

    Today, she is a central figure and artistic director of several platforms: the Slovenian National Youth Orchestra, the International Orchestra Ljubljana, the BSA Academy, and Triple Bridge – the European Career Center for Artists. Her projects often work in two directions: representing Slovenia abroad and bringing the world to Ljubljana.

    She has conducted across Europe and beyond – from the United Kingdom to Egypt – and collaborates with major institutions at home, such as the Slovenian Philharmonic, the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra, and the SNG Maribor Orchestra. She also regularly works with the SNG Opera and Ballet Ljubljana.

    The conversation reveals something that entrepreneurs and leaders often forget: a top-notch result is only the final chapter. Before that, there is a lot of invisible work.

    Authority Without the Weight of the Baton

    "A top-notch performance is not the solo of a genius – it is the relationship between everyone on stage," said conductor Živa Ploj Peršuh in the Supermoč podcast. PHOTO: Marko Feist
    Živa understands authority as something that cannot be "performed." It does not arise from position but from knowledge, expertise, and experience – including mistakes and failures that shape a person. When someone stands in front of a group of people who are themselves top-notch individuals, formal power does not last long. In an orchestra, everything is heard. And that is why respect is not built with loudness but with clarity.

    In this logic, the topic of gender is also interesting: there are still fewer female conductors, prejudices exist, and visibility is not a given. Živa emphasizes what ultimately always matters in top environments: results and integrity. Not as cold meritocracy, but as long-term trust that cannot be faked.

    Humor as a Professional Tool, Not an Ornament

    In rehearsals, there is no room for excessive ego drama – but there is room for humanity. In Živa's world, humor is not an addition but a tension regulator. When standards are high and pressure is constant, the team needs oxygen. Humor acts as a valve, but only if used thoughtfully: to relax, not to devalue; to connect, not to sting.

    Here lies a strong lesson for business: a healthy culture is not always quieter or stricter. A healthy culture is one that knows how to balance tension and relaxation – much like music itself.

    Art as a Mirror of Society – and as the Silent Infrastructure of the Future

    Živa emphasizes that art is not an ornament of society but its reflection and often its accelerator: it strengthens the sense of community, listening, empathy, and the ability to coexist with diversity. When the economy supports art, it does not support "leisure," but an environment where ideas, courage, and social intelligence are born.

    Her projects often go beyond the concert hall: they connect young people from around the world, build bridges, strengthen Slovenia's image, and create spaces where talent gets structure.

    Parallel Worlds, as the subseries of the Supermoč podcast is named, are not as distant as they seem. The difference is mainly in language – not in rules. Conducting reminds us that leadership is not a matter of control but of relationships. And that coherence, in music or in business, never happens by chance.
     

