    Fungi that Protect Buildings and Clean the Air (Podcast)

    10. 10. 2025 | 18:46
    10. 10. 2025 | 20:26
    Europe today invests in science that operates on the edge of the possible – supporting projects that are risky, bold, and unexpected, but with a clear goal: to improve our daily lives. One such project is ARCHI-SKIN, a Slovenian research project developing a natural coating for building materials capable of self-repair and air purification.

    At the Center of Excellence InnoRenew, operating within the University of Primorska under the leadership of Dr. Anna Sandak, they are developing innovative protection for materials that could change standards in the construction industry. Instead of chemical protective layers, which often contain toxic compounds and microplastics, the ARCHI-SKIN project uses a fungal biofilm – a natural protective layer created by fungi for their own defense, now being tested for the first time as a sustainable coating for wood, concrete, stone, and metals.

    "This coating is not only environmentally friendly. It acts proactively – it cleans the air, prevents microbiological contamination, and regenerates itself after damage," says researcher Dr. Anja Černoša, who also discussed the project in the podcast Supermoč.

    The ARCHI-SKIN project develops a fungal biofilm as a biodegradable coating for building materials. PHOTO: Marko Feist
    The ARCHI-SKIN project develops a fungal biofilm as a biodegradable coating for building materials. PHOTO: Marko Feist

    A Coating that Mimics Nature

    The fungal biofilm is composed of polysaccharides, nucleic acids, and proteins. In the laboratory, it can be precisely modulated to form a protective layer that actively interacts with the material it is applied to. Essentially, it is a biotechnological approach to architecture: materials are no longer merely passive but act as living systems.

    Instead of fighting natural processes, ARCHI-SKIN incorporates them – the surface does not wear out but strengthens. The biofilm prevents the growth of other microorganisms, thereby extending the lifespan of building materials while reducing the need for frequent renovations and waste.

    The European Union as a Mechanism for Breakthroughs

    The ARCHI-SKIN project is funded through the ERC (European Research Council) call, which supports the boldest science under the Horizon Europe program. These funds are crucial: they enable the use of advanced equipment, the development of complex experiments, and international collaboration.

    But as Dr. Černoša warns, European support is necessary – but insufficient. In Slovenia, there is often a lack of infrastructure for transferring knowledge from the laboratory to the industry. Researchers have limited access to entrepreneurial knowledge, networking, and commercial strategies.

    Dr. Anja Černoša emphasizes the importance of patent protection, education, interdisciplinary collaboration and regulation, entrepreneurial knowledge, accessibility, and intellectual property protection. PHOTO: Marko Feist
    Dr. Anja Černoša emphasizes the importance of patent protection, education, interdisciplinary collaboration and regulation, entrepreneurial knowledge, accessibility, and intellectual property protection. PHOTO: Marko Feist

    From Idea to Product: A Path Full of Obstacles

    One of the key challenges is intellectual property protection. If researchers publish results too quickly, they may lose the opportunity for a patent, which prevents commercialization. Additionally, the product must also be cost-competitive, otherwise, it will not be able to displace existing solutions, regardless of its sustainable value.

    The European Union also offers non-financial forms of support – from coaching to business mentoring. The purpose of these programs is precisely this: to prepare researchers for the reality of the market.

    Interdisciplinarity as the Foundation of Success

    ARCHI-SKIN is more than a laboratory experiment – it is an example of how interdisciplinarity can lead to real breakthroughs. The project brings together biologists, chemists, civil engineers, architects, and material designers. It is this diverse professional synergy that ensures the solution is not only innovative but also feasible.

    "If we want to solve complex problems, we must go beyond the boundaries of individual sciences," says Černoša. "True innovation happens where knowledge meets usability."

    The sponsor of the advertising content is the European Commission


     

    This article has been translated from Slovenian into English with the help of AI-powered machine translation. We apologize for any possible inaccuracies.

    funghicoatingAnja Černošaenvironment

