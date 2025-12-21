“I Am a Human Being First”: How Čeferin differs from Perez

We spoke with the president of the European football governing body, UEFA, Aleksander Čeferin. In an exclusive interview, Mr. Čeferin shared his views on the current challenges of the modern world, including the European Union, China, the United States, and other political topics. We highlight the part of the interview focusing on his relationship with the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez. The full interview is available at this link.

Given that the European Union has, roughly speaking, around half a billion inhabitants, the Champions League attracts several times as many viewers and is undoubtedly a very special product. After four years of attempts to establish a new competition, how do you view the issue of the so-called Super League, which Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is still trying to create?

You know that I do not wish to talk about these matters, because for me they do not exist. But I can tell you what a difference separates this person and myself.

What kind of difference?

When he fell ill with Covid-19 after the collapse of the first attempt to set up the so-called Super League, I sent him a message wishing him a full recovery. After all, I am a human being first, and only then a football official. About two weeks ago I underwent an extremely demanding operation. I was in intensive care, the surgery lasted several hours. And I also received a letter from him immediately afterwards, but in it he wrote that Real was demanding money from UEFA, and all sorts of other things.

Including several billion euros.

Yes. Also for that reason I will no longer mention this man, not even his name. You know how it is, in the end we all stand naked and barefoot before someone. Some before Jesus, others before Allah. I am not religious, I am an agnostic; I will see for myself whom I stand before. And at that moment no money will help you, no power or influence will help you. At that point you must explain your role in life, and I am not in the least afraid of that moment.

How many people even knew about these personal difficulties of yours, and how much support and how many good wishes did you receive?

A relatively small circle of people knew about it, but such things spread extremely quickly. My greatest support was my wife Barbara, who was with me in the hospital the entire time, and all three of my daughters. My friend Nasser Al-Khelaifi flew in from Qatar solely to visit me and wish me good health. From the football world alone I received around 380 messages. At heart, people are certainly good.

How are you feeling?

So that there will be no more speculation, let me say that after this operation I am as fit as a fiddle, and they will not get rid of me just yet. The full interview is available at this link.