Podravka in negotiations to acquire Fortenova's agricultural companies

The Croatian group Fortenova plans to exclusively negotiate the sale of its food companies Belje, Pik Vinkovci, and Vupik with Podravka, which also owns the Slovenian company Žito, as announced on the Zagreb Stock Exchange. Podravka will pay a deposit of 15 million euros for the acquisition of the mentioned companies, and the purchase process is expected to be completed once the contract content is agreed upon and all regulatory approvals are obtained in Croatia and the region.

As stated by Podravka, the food companies Belje plus, Pik Vinkovci plus, Vupik plus, Energija Gradec, Belje Agro-Vet, and Flex plus will continue to operate as independent legal entities. After the deal is concluded, they will form the third pillar of Podravka's operations alongside food and pharmaceuticals.

New Opportunity for Growth

“Although there is still a lot of work ahead before the transaction is completed, I am convinced that this acquisition will open new space for stable growth and development of Fortenova's agricultural companies, considering their centuries-old tradition. I am confident that this will have a strong impact on further strengthening the Croatian food industry as a whole,” said Podravka's CEO Martina Dalić, who sees this deal as a new opportunity for growth. Podravka will finance the deal in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and plans further investments in the mentioned companies after the acquisition.

The total value of the transaction has not yet been disclosed. Fortenova, which also owns Mercator, will likely use the proceeds from the sale of the agricultural division to reduce the group's debt. Following the recent expulsion of sanctioned Russian shareholders from ownership, Fortenova announced that it would focus its efforts on refinancing 1.2 billion euros of debt and improving operational efficiency.

