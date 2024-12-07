  • Delo d.o.o.
    Rubrike
    Podkasti
    E-novice
    Naročnine

    Novice

    SlovenijaEvropa izbiraEU 20 letLokalnoSvetZnanotehOkoljeČrna kronika

    Gospodarstvo

    NoviceLikeNextKarieraAvstrijska Koroška

    Delov poslovni center

    Kapitalski trgi 2024Podjetniške zvezde 2024Zdravje 2024Izvozniki 2024EnergetikaMobilnost 2024Šport 2024Gradbeništvo 2024

    Šport

    NogometEuro 2024KošarkaZimski športiKolesarstvoTenisRokometDrugi športiŠport zasebnoŠportne stave

    Kultura

    GlasbaFilm & TVOderKnjigaOceneVizualna umetnostKresnik

    Mnenja

    KomentarjiKolumneGostujoče peroPisma bralcevOd srede do srede

    Magazin

    Svet so ljudjeZanimivostiPotovanjaAvtomobilnoDobro jutroGeneracija+

    Sobotna priloga

    Nedelo

    D podkasti

    Tiskane izdaje

    Dober dan!

    Hitre povezave
    Moje naročnineNaročila
    English

    Podravka in negotiations to acquire Fortenova's agricultural companies

    Fortenova plans to exclusively negotiate the sale of its food companies Belje, Pik Vinkovci, and Vupik with Podravka.
    Podravka will finance the deal in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Photo Goran Mehkek/Cropix
    Galerija
    Podravka will finance the deal in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Photo Goran Mehkek/Cropix
    Delo AI
    12. 7. 2024 | 11:09
    12. 7. 2024 | 13:40
    2:55
    A+A-

    The Croatian group Fortenova plans to exclusively negotiate the sale of its food companies Belje, Pik Vinkovci, and Vupik with Podravka, which also owns the Slovenian company Žito, as announced on the Zagreb Stock Exchange. Podravka will pay a deposit of 15 million euros for the acquisition of the mentioned companies, and the purchase process is expected to be completed once the contract content is agreed upon and all regulatory approvals are obtained in Croatia and the region.

    As stated by Podravka, the food companies Belje plus, Pik Vinkovci plus, Vupik plus, Energija Gradec, Belje Agro-Vet, and Flex plus will continue to operate as independent legal entities. After the deal is concluded, they will form the third pillar of Podravka's operations alongside food and pharmaceuticals.

    New Opportunity for Growth

    “Although there is still a lot of work ahead before the transaction is completed, I am convinced that this acquisition will open new space for stable growth and development of Fortenova's agricultural companies, considering their centuries-old tradition. I am confident that this will have a strong impact on further strengthening the Croatian food industry as a whole,” said Podravka's CEO Martina Dalić, who sees this deal as a new opportunity for growth. Podravka will finance the deal in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and plans further investments in the mentioned companies after the acquisition.

    The total value of the transaction has not yet been disclosed. Fortenova, which also owns Mercator, will likely use the proceeds from the sale of the agricultural division to reduce the group's debt. Following the recent expulsion of sanctioned Russian shareholders from ownership, Fortenova announced that it would focus its efforts on refinancing 1.2 billion euros of debt and improving operational efficiency.

    Reminder to readers: this is an auto-generated article in English language.

    Hvala, ker berete Delo že 65 let.

    Berite Delo 3 mesece za ceno enega.

    NAROČITE  

    Obstoječi naročnik?Prijavite se

    Predstavitvene vsebine
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Odličnost v implantologiji: zakaj imamo danes tako dobre rezultate

    Kar se danes dogaja na področju implantologije, je bilo še pred leti nepredstavljivo. Na poti odličnosti izstopa strokovnjak iz Zagreba, dr. Zdenko Trampuš.
    Promo Delo 8. 7. 2024 | 09:02
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Avtomobilno
    Vredno branja

    »Veliki medved« prvič na voljo tudi kot zmogljiv priključni hibrid

    Nova generacija modela Kodiaq je nasledila priljubljenega Škodinega »velikega medveda«, ki si je od leta 2016 prislužil več kot štirideset mednarodnih nagrad.
    Promo Delo 11. 7. 2024 | 12:34
    Promo
    Novice  |  Znanoteh
    Prvorazredni telefon HONOR Magic6 Pro

    Kako posneti najboljše fotografije pri šibki svetlobi

    V sodobnem svetu, kjer se tehnologija nenehno izboljšuje, so pametni telefoni postali naša nepogrešljiva orodja za zajemanje pomembnih trenutkov.
    Promo Delo 15. 6. 2024 | 08:25
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Kako učinkovito zatreti komarje

    Brezskrbne poletne večere na domači terasi ali vrtu pogosto zmotijo nadležni komarji, ki jih je letos zaradi obilnih padavin zares veliko.
    Promo Delo 9. 7. 2024 | 08:00

    Več iz teme

    PodravkaZDALjubljana

    Komentarji

    Število komentarjev: 0
    Komentirajo lahko le prijavljeni uporabniki z aktivno naročnino.

    VEČ NOVIC
    Šport  |  Pariz 2024
    Posebna priloga Dela

    Pariz 2024: Rekordna slovenska odprava, ki bi lahko presegla pet kolajn iz Tokia

    Posebna priloga Pariz 2024 bo Delu priložena v četrtek, 18. julija.
    12. 7. 2024 | 13:31
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Fant za milijardo dolarjev

    Lamine Yamal bo jutri dopolnil 17 let

    Zvezda evropskega prvenstva v nogometu navdušuje navijače in domače špansko mestece.
    12. 7. 2024 | 12:25
    Premium
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Olimpijske igre

    Pariz pripravljen, a Parižanov tam ne bo

    Zdi se, da je največja športna prireditev na svetu od obiska francoske prestolnice odvrnila mnoge.
    12. 7. 2024 | 12:14
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Škoda za ZZZS

    Zdravniki naj bi obračunali veliko več storitev, kot so jih dejansko opravili

    Portal 24ur poroča, da naj bi ZZZS lani ugotovil za 2,3 milijona preveč obračunanih storitev.
    12. 7. 2024 | 11:29
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Vredno branja

    Skrivni sestanek Urške Klakočar Zupančič z mirovniki

    Ko je Robert Golob dajal zaveze Ukrajini na vrhu Nata, je predsednica državnega zbora sprejela šesterico mirovnikov, ki so kritizirali predsednika vlade.
    Uroš Esih 12. 7. 2024 | 11:24
    Premium
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Olimpijske igre

    Pariz pripravljen, a Parižanov tam ne bo

    Zdi se, da je največja športna prireditev na svetu od obiska francoske prestolnice odvrnila mnoge.
    12. 7. 2024 | 12:14
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Škoda za ZZZS

    Zdravniki naj bi obračunali veliko več storitev, kot so jih dejansko opravili

    Portal 24ur poroča, da naj bi ZZZS lani ugotovil za 2,3 milijona preveč obračunanih storitev.
    12. 7. 2024 | 11:29
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Vredno branja

    Skrivni sestanek Urške Klakočar Zupančič z mirovniki

    Ko je Robert Golob dajal zaveze Ukrajini na vrhu Nata, je predsednica državnega zbora sprejela šesterico mirovnikov, ki so kritizirali predsednika vlade.
    Uroš Esih 12. 7. 2024 | 11:24
    Predstavitvene vsebine
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Idealna ali napačna odločitev?

    Med najučinkovitejšimi sistemi je IR-ogrevanje, ki je lahko optimalen za glavni način ogrevanja novogradenj in drugih dobro izoliranih objektov.
    Promo Delo 10. 7. 2024 | 07:24
    Promo
    Kultura  |  Knjiga
    Vredno branja

    Pridružite se in uživajte v najboljših knjigah in člankih: samo za 1 EUR

    Kako uspešno bo to poletje, je odvisno tudi od tega, koliko dobrih knjig in člankov boste prebrali. Izkoristite poletno ponudbo Dela in Mladinske knjige.
    11. 7. 2024 | 12:53
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Kosilo

    Tedenski jedilnik: vsak teden sveže ideje

    Nikoli več vam ne bo zmanjkalo idej za kosilo. Vsak ponedeljek vas čaka jedilnik, ki bo popestril vaše kulinarično ustvarjanje.
    20. 2. 2024 | 13:35
    Promo
    Kultura  |  Knjiga
    Vredno branja

    Odkrijte poletno ponudbo: vrhunsko poletno branje za samo 1 EUR

    Poleti imamo končno malce več časa, da se lahko posvetimo svojim najljubšim knjigam, revijam in časopisom. Ste že izbrali svoje letošnje naslove?
    Promo Delo 21. 6. 2024 | 12:53

    Novice

    SlovenijaEvropa izbiraEU 20 letLokalnoSvetZnanotehOkoljeČrna kronika

    Gospodarstvo

    NoviceLikeNextKarieraAvstrijska Koroška

    Delov poslovni center

    Kapitalski trgi 2024Podjetniške zvezde 2024Zdravje 2024Izvozniki 2024EnergetikaMobilnost 2024Šport 2024Gradbeništvo 2024

    Šport

    NogometEuro 2024KošarkaZimski športiKolesarstvoTenisRokometDrugi športiŠport zasebnoŠportne stave

    Kultura

    GlasbaFilm & TVOderKnjigaOceneVizualna umetnostKresnik

    Mnenja

    KomentarjiKolumneGostujoče peroPisma bralcevOd srede do srede

    Magazin

    Svet so ljudjeZanimivostiPotovanjaAvtomobilnoDobro jutroGeneracija+
    Delo d.o.o.UredništvoOglaševanjeMali oglasiOsmrtniceSporočite nam namig
    Politika varstva zasebnostiPogoji uporabePiškotkiCopyright © Delo 2024. Vse pravice pridržane.Financira EU, logo