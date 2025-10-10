  • Delo mediji d.o.o.
    The Fear Felt by Many Can Be an Inspiration for Change

    Executive Director of the Research and Case Writing Department at Harvard Business Carin-Isabel Knoop on Managing Climate Distress.
    “Conspiracy theories and guilt 'burn' almost as intensely as uncontrolled wildfires,” warns Carin-Isabel Knoop. PHOTO: Jože Suhadolnik/Delo
    Galerija
    “Conspiracy theories and guilt 'burn' almost as intensely as uncontrolled wildfires,” warns Carin-Isabel Knoop. PHOTO: Jože Suhadolnik/Delo
    Delo UI
    10. 10. 2025 | 16:16
    10. 10. 2025 | 20:06
    13:58
    A+A-

    Climate anxiety is no longer an unknown, even here. The psychological challenges brought by the consequences of climate change, such as floods, fires, and other disasters, have become part of our daily lives. The Executive Director of the Research and Case Writing Department at Harvard Business School and co-author of the book Compassionate Management of Mental Health in the Modern Workplace, Carin-Isabel Knoop, explains this phenomenon and provides key advice for successfully managing climate distress.

    How would you define climate anxiety, and how often do you see people talking about this phenomenon?

    Climate anxiety or climate distress refers to the psychological effects of climate change, including worry, fear, and feelings of guilt or helplessness.

    Marked and measured climate distress—whether experienced, present, or anticipated—has attracted much attention, including from the American Psychological Association. A recent global study by The Lancet Planetary Health showed that four out of five young people are concerned about climate change, with three out of five being very worried, and two out of five reporting that this concern affects their mental health. It also seems to influence their intention to have children, with nearly 40 percent considering not having them due to the climate crisis.

    This distress is often associated with a sense of helplessness, as individuals feel unable to control or mitigate the evolving crisis. This is increasingly evident in workplace conversations, as employees bring their climate-related fears and emotions to work. These discussions are often amplified by social media and political views, which can increase distress or cause frustration and disdain among colleagues with varying levels of concern.

    The fact is that news about climate-related events spreads faster than ever due to social media and interconnectedness among people, meaning this anxiety can spread. From Twitter research a few years ago, we also know that bad news travels seven times faster than good news.

    About ten years ago, various psychological and psychiatric associations in the U.S. established committees to research this topic and better respond to patients' concerns and climate distress. Transnational organizations like the World Economic Forum also publish reports on the increasing climate anxiety.

    “Conspiracy theories and guilt burn almost as intensely as uncontrolled wildfires,” warns Carin-Isabel Knoop. PHOTO: Jože Suhadolnik/Delo
    “Conspiracy theories and guilt burn almost as intensely as uncontrolled wildfires,” warns Carin-Isabel Knoop. PHOTO: Jože Suhadolnik/Delo

    What are the most common forms of psychological issues caused by the catastrophic consequences of climate change, such as floods and fires?

    To properly answer this question, we should categorize who is affected. First responders and non-profit workers, who often find themselves at the scene of tragedies, frequently experience acute stress disorder due to the immediate physical and emotional demands of responding to a disaster. Many who have lost their homes and jobs, like thousands of people in Los Angeles, will experience financial insecurity, creating long-term feelings of instability and fear for the future. There is also the loss of community and concern about rebuilding. These individuals may feel overwhelmed by the uncertainty of starting over or finding new opportunities, further increasing their distress. Additionally, because more people now work from home, a house flood can at least temporarily prevent them from working.

    In general, experts say that catastrophic climate events, such as floods and fires, often cause acute psychological consequences, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic anxiety, and depression. Individuals directly affected may experience emotional exhaustion, concentration problems, and anxiety, especially when their safety or survival is threatened. In some cases, repeated exposure to such crises leads to burnout, as individuals feel overwhelmed by the unpredictability and scale of the challenges they face.

    These events also cause moral injury, especially when individuals perceive a misalignment between their values and systemic responses to climate disasters, increasing feelings of betrayal and helplessness. Conspiracy theories and guilt “burn” almost as intensely as uncontrolled wildfires.

    I was in Los Angeles during the fires. If they hadn't put out the burning house, we would have been evacuated. We were very lucky, but death, destruction, and uncertainty were everywhere. It was really impossible to focus on anything. After the fire, I jumped out of bed three or four nights in a row thinking the house was on fire. Living in a state of constant readiness, fear of new disasters, or disruptions can cause chronic fatigue or problems with concentration and decision-making due to prolonged stress. Fortunately, my employer has an employee assistance program, and we have a good mental health team, so I can immediately talk to professionals.

    How does climate anxiety affect the economic stability, productivity, and living conditions of residents?

    Climate distress is an increasingly pressing issue in the workplace, but few leaders are equipped to navigate its emotional consequences. Concerns about the climate disrupt work dynamics and directly impact productivity. Employees dealing with anxiety find it harder to focus, leading to decreased efficiency and increased tension within the team. Individuals worried about climate risks, such as wildfires or floods, may struggle to balance personal and professional responsibilities. If these anxieties are not adequately addressed, they can reduce trust and cooperation within teams.

    On a broader scale, unaddressed climate anxiety can lead to increased absenteeism, lower engagement, and higher employee turnover. Companies in regions exposed to climate disasters face additional challenges, including business disruptions, higher insurance premiums, and increased costs associated with supporting employees' mental health. The cumulative effect is a burden on organizational and economic efficiency.

    Our mental health is also affected by physical health. According to psychiatrist Dr. Joshua Wortzel, the indirect impacts of climate change include neurodegenerative disorders associated with increased particulate matter in the air and zoonoses caused by microbes that spread from animals to humans and are influenced by changing climate conditions. Additionally, crops in high CO2 environments have lower nutrient levels, contributing to long-term public health challenges. Extreme heat negatively affects mental health patients, increasing hospitalizations due to depression, suicides, and domestic violence. Patients with pre-existing mental health issues or those taking certain medications are particularly vulnerable, as they often have trouble regulating body temperature in extreme heat.

    “Conspiracy theories and guilt 'burn' almost as intensely as uncontrolled wildfires,” warns Carin-Isabel Knoop. PHOTO: Ethi Al-Mahdi
    “Conspiracy theories and guilt 'burn' almost as intensely as uncontrolled wildfires,” warns Carin-Isabel Knoop. PHOTO: Ethi Al-Mahdi

    In which industries are the consequences of climate anxiety most evident?

    In agriculture, workers face stress due to unpredictable weather patterns, droughts, and floods that threaten crops and livestock. Employees in the oil industry experience guilt over their industry's role in climate change, as well as concern for their future as demand shifts towards renewable energy. Healthcare workers see an increased burden of patients due to climate-related illnesses, such as heat strokes and respiratory issues, contributing to burnout, or they have to work in overheated environments during heatwaves. Employees in tourism in regions affected by rising sea levels, lack of snow, or extreme weather face job insecurity due to changing travel patterns. Tech workers feel pressure as significant energy consumption in their industry and e-waste challenge sustainability goals. In these industries, many employees struggle with job instability, moral dilemmas, and the physical and psychological burdens of a changing climate. Even if you're not worried about climate change, you might be concerned about its impact on your ability to make a living or plan family vacations.

    How can companies best support individuals who have lost their homes due to natural disasters?

    Spain, for example, introduced a policy of paid climate leave after devastating floods in Valencia, giving employees time to cope with the disaster without losing income. However, such policies are still rare in Europe, leaving employees dependent on limited paid or unpaid leave, increasing stress during recovery.

    In countries like France, Germany, and Italy, workplace benefits often depend on broader labor laws and collective agreements that may provide basic protection but do not address the unique challenges of climate disasters. Some companies offer flexible work arrangements, such as remote work or adjusted working hours, but this is not yet common. Access to financial support, such as emergency grants or low-interest loans, is also not regulated in all work organizations.

    As climate disasters become more frequent, these gaps highlight the need for companies to adopt comprehensive support systems. At least two to four weeks of paid leave, along with access to mental health resources and practical assistance, could significantly reduce the distress of affected employees. Without these measures, individuals who have lost their homes are left to recover with minimal organizational support—often while the company still expects them to perform their duties, as seen during the fires in Los Angeles.

    Materials from the World Economic Forum suggest ways to support employees in distress. In the U.S., we recently had a devastating fire in Los Angeles, and today, Ireland and northern England are experiencing an unprecedented winter storm ravaging the islands.

    Models predict this will continue. Leaders will need to ensure that teams stay focused on organizational work while caring for those expressing climate anxiety and those experiencing the effects of climate change firsthand. Individuals, teams, and leaders must manage different fears of various threats.

    What steps can companies take to increase organizational resilience to the effects of climate change?

    Companies could follow Spain's example after last year's floods, which extended paid leave to give employees time and flexibility to address damage while reducing their uncertainty and anxiety. Practices such as clear safety protocols, including evacuation plans, air quality monitoring, and remote work options, provide a sense of control and prevent the helplessness that often causes anxiety. Regular updates to these measures show that companies take employees' concerns seriously.

    Companies can also provide psychological counseling that addresses employees' climate anxiety and includes help in processing negative emotions, reducing anxiety, and creating an environment where employees feel safe and heard when sharing their fears or frustrations. Managers trained in compassionate leadership, who know how to use both data and emotions in their leadership, foster mutual understanding.

    Can climate anxiety also be positive and motivate us to change our behavior?

    Of course, if constructively directed. The fear felt by many and the awareness of the urgency of changing our behavior can inspire us to rethink our habits, adopt more sustainable practices, and advocate for necessary systemic changes. We also become better consumers, reducing our carbon footprint, waste, and consumption, including technology and artificial intelligence, which are disastrous for the climate. Disasters can also be events that bring people together and encourage communities to unite and demand better climate policies.

    At its core, climate anxiety reflects a deep concern for the future, which can spur reflection and action. Ignoring it does not mean it will disappear, especially not among young people. Encouraging good practices and learning from other countries, companies, and individuals can help us all, rather than being paralyzed by the scale of the problem.

    Due to the fear of vulnerability, people often mask their fear with dismissive or defensive behavior, which hinders open communication and cooperation. Neither those concerned about climate change nor those who disdain the problem will find a solution alone. Good managers must navigate between both perspectives to avoid blind spots and missed opportunities.

    ____

     

    This article has been translated from Slovenian into English with the help of AI-powered machine translation. We apologize for any possible inaccuracies.

