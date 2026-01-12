Trust is Not a Sign of Weakness, but of Strength

In Ljubljana, under the auspices of CER – Partnership for Sustainable Economy, the fourth sustainable management conference titled Resilient. Responsible. Successful. took place, aimed at companies seeking ways to remain resilient and competitive in a world of climate shocks, geopolitical tensions, and technological upheavals. The keynote speaker Rajeev Peshawaria, author of the bestseller Sustainable Sustainability: Why ESG Is Not Enough, CEO of the Stewardship Asia Centre in Singapore, and President of Leadership Energy Consulting in the USA, presented the audience with an uncomfortable thesis: ESG in its current practice is primarily a bureaucratic shell that creates reports, not solutions. He sees the way out in stewardship leadership, which should transform sustainability from a cost into the strongest strategy for growth, innovation, and long-term competitiveness.

Your book is titled Sustainable Sustainability: Why ESG Is Not Enough. The ESG industry (E – Environmental, S – Social, G – Governance) is worth tens of trillions of dollars, but its impact remains questionable. What, in your opinion, is wrong with today's ESG, and what does sustainable sustainability mean?

Today, we all talk about sustainability, but sustainability is only possible if it is also profitable. Currently, we rely too much on regulation, incentives, tax breaks, and green financing. All of this is useful but not sufficient.

ESG today is mostly a field of compliance, risk management, and cost control. This is a defensive approach. If we do not connect sustainability with real business opportunities and long-term profitability, it remains an exercise in reporting, not a growth engine.

On stage, you said that today "we are all naked." What does this mean for leaders in a world where everyone leaves a digital trace?

Technology has completely changed our lives, but management and leadership are often still in the paradigm of the fifties. When I say we are naked, I mean that we are constantly connected through phones and devices. Everything we say or do leaves a trace.

For leaders, this means that almost everything they do – or do not do – is under public scrutiny. One recording, one post can seriously damage the reputation of an individual or company in minutes. Transparency is no longer a choice but the environment in which we work.

You come from Singapore, operate in the USA, and talk about a concept that we are just getting to know in Europe: steward leadership. How does this practically differ from classical leadership?

Most people still think that leadership is a function – a position, a title, winning an election. We believe the opposite: leadership is what you do, not what is written on your business card.

Today, we face challenges driven by nature: climate change, social inequalities, and other existential threats. If we do not act, we will all lose. Therefore, I see steward leaders as caretakers of the planet and humanity. Not as managers of the current system, but as those who want to be successful by doing good for others, who earn by solving real problems.

Norway has halted plans for deep-sea mining despite pressure from industry and the raw materials crisis. Is this, in your opinion, a textbook example of the stewardship approach – the victory of the oceans over the old logic of "kill and conquer"?

Yes, this is a good example. The old logic was one of conquest: more territory, more wealth, more power – the competitor was another country or another corporation.

Today, the competitor is something else: global challenges, climate change, inequality, systemic risks. If we do not solve them, we are all at risk. The COVID pandemic has very clearly shown that no one is safe until we are all safe. This shift in thinking – from competition to cooperation in E and S in ESG – is the essence of stewardship leadership.

Slovenia once dreamed of becoming the new Switzerland, today Estonia and Singapore are more often mentioned as examples. Does Slovenia really have the potential to become a kind of new Singapore, or does it just sound good at various conferences?

Honestly – yes, one hundred percent. When Singapore became an independent country in 1965, it had nothing: no natural resources, just a small red dot on the map. Today, it is among the richest countries in the world by GDP per capita.

The key was the stewardship leadership of the founding prime minister. He very soberly acknowledged the limitations – everything Singapore did not have – and built a development model within those limitations. Slovenia has more natural and social advantages at the outset than Singapore did then. If Singapore succeeded, there is no reason why Slovenia cannot, if the leadership is truly stewardship.

Singapore is often cited as a textbook example of good cooperation between politics, the economy, and society. What was crucial in the Singapore story, and where do you see the greatest opportunity for Slovenia?

One of the key elements of stewardship leadership is the awareness of interdependence: that we can only survive long-term if we live in harmony.

The Singaporean prime minister ensured that in a truly multicultural society, ethnic groups did not live against each other but with each other. The country quickly resolved fundamental issues – water, education, basic infrastructure. It created a pool of basic prosperity in which people could think beyond mere existence. On this basis, business leaders, the public sector, and educational institutions then built.

Slovenia has knowledge, people, and nature. What it lacks most is a clear sense of common purpose and courageous stewardship leadership to connect it.

You often say that happiness and love are the "superpowers" of leaders. In times of cynicism and polarization, this sounds almost naive. Are you really an optimist that these two concepts can move the system?

Not only can they move it, I am convinced that happiness and love are the only real possibility for a better future. The problem is that we understand them incorrectly.

In my mid-forties, I was very successful on paper. Financially, I was doing great, but I felt empty inside. I believed that more money would make me happy. It did not.

Most people think: "I will be happy when I am successful, rich, when I have the perfect partner, when my child achieves this or that." But happiness does not come after success. Happiness comes first, then lasting success. You have to learn to be internally calm even in a challenging environment. That is when you truly create a better future.

It is similar with love: the more you give, the more you get back. If you want to be loved, start loving. When people truly understand this logic, happiness and love become very practical tools, not new age slogans.

You talk about a culture of meaning. This sounds nice, but a director needs something that is reflected in practice and numbers. How does a culture of meaning translate into everyday decisions?

In a company, culture is simply a system of values and whether they are realized or not. It is what people do when no one is watching.

The problem is that in many organizations, values exist on posters, but in practice, rules and procedures prevail. Instead of saying, make decisions according to our values, we say, make decisions according to the rulebook. Consequently, people understand that values are not important.

If you give an employee rigid limits – for a hotel in Germany, you can spend up to two hundred euros – most will intuitively maximize it. But if you say, act in the best interest of the company, you transfer the responsibility to them. They will behave as if it were their money.

My experience shows that about 96 percent of people will responsibly use the trust. About four percent will abuse it – and we should simply part ways with those. But in practice, we often punish the 96 percent with rules to control the four percent.

One of the most famous examples is Netflix, which canceled almost all internal rules and left only one rule. Did this radical experiment really work?

Netflix previously had a thick rulebook for business travel and expenses. Then they threw it all out and introduced one rule: act in Netflix's best interest.

The result? Travel and entertainment expenses decreased over a few years. People understood that freedom also means responsibility and that abuse means the end of cooperation. Netflix clearly stated: we trust you, but if you abuse the trust, there will be no second chance.

That is why I say that trust is not a sign of weakness, but of strength. The only leaders who can truly empower people are those who feel secure in their own skin and know their inner compass.

Speaking of the compass, what drives you? Why do you get out of bed in the morning?

My purpose is simple: to awaken the true potential in as many people, organizations, and governments as possible. To show that it is possible to do good business by doing good.

Most people do not believe that you can become very successful without compromising your values. I say: be even more ambitious. Become the richest person in town – by making the town better because of you, not worse.

This sounds quite utopian. We have done enormous damage to the planet, and ESG often seems like a band-aid for a guilty conscience. Is ESG today part of the solution or part of the problem?

When Kofi Anan and his team introduced ESG within the United Nations, the intention was very good: to create wealth responsibly. The problem is not the idea, the problem is the practice.

Many organizations have reduced ESG to chasing ratings. Instead of asking how they impact the world, they ask how to get a higher score. When you reduce anything to a numerical metric, the temptation to cheat arises.

That is why we say we need to upgrade ESG to ESL, where L stands for stewardship leadership. It is not about discarding ESG, but complementing it with leadership that is willing to go beyond compliance.

Greenwashing does not disappear despite media revelations. Why is it so resilient?

There is so much greenwashing because the system rewards appearance, not substance. As long as we reduce ESG to numbers, people will chase numbers.

There are many examples – Volkswagen in the USA is just one of the most famous. On the other hand, we have companies that really invest in emission reduction technologies, not in prettier reports. The key is to expose greenwashing stories as much as possible. Only when the reputation cost for companies is high enough will behavior start to change.

The appetite for profit is still enormous. Milton Friedman sold companies the idea of "profit at any cost." Why do you believe this is not the only real path?

If you look at companies that have existed for over a hundred years, you almost always see the same thing: their business model is based on solving real human problems and the trust of society.

Companies that chase profit at all costs can do very well for a while, but when an alternative appears, people leave them. Trust is the greatest strategic asset. The real question is not whether I can maximize profit in the next five years, but whether I want to maximize profit in the next two hundred years.

If you aim for a two-hundred-year perspective, you have to build a model where you earn by making the world better, not depleting it.

In your book, you describe the shift from ESG to ESL. If we start with governance, what changes when it is replaced by stewardship leadership?

In ESG, G is mostly classical governance: a board of directors that sets rules, oversees compliance and management, and protects shareholder interests. This is a logic of control.

In ESL, L stands for stewardship leadership. This means that companies are no longer led primarily by rules and regulations, but by a compass of purpose and values. The board becomes a guardian of culture and meaning, not just a guardian of rulebooks. This is a subtle but crucial shift.

How should the director of a Slovenian company approach this shift without being immediately labeled as a naive idealist? Before you can transform a company, you must transform yourself. Two questions are key. The first is, what are the values you will never compromise, and the second is, what is your purpose. How will you ensure that the world is a little better when you leave?

When you sincerely answer these questions, you are on the path to stewardship leadership. From there, your work is simple. Every day, strive to live according to what you have set for yourself. Whether the world labels you as successful or not is secondary.

You have worked at the highest levels in Goldman Sachs, Coca-Cola, and Morgan Stanley. How did you go from a classic boss to a stewardship leader?

When you look to the future, to younger generations, artificial intelligence, and climate change, are you more of an optimist or a pessimist?

I am an optimist. Each generation adds some knowledge and experience to the world. Today, a child is born into a world where they have access to information that previous generations did not even have in theory.

Humanity has stood on the edge countless times with wars, pandemics, and various crises, yet we are still here because we created new solutions. I see no reason to believe that the next generation will destroy everything. It is more likely that they will make the world better, just in a different way than we would.