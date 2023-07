Umrla francoska fotografinja Marie-Laure de Decker

Odpri galerijo

(FILES) French press photographer Marie-Laure de Decker poses next to a self-portrait of her exhibition presented at the "Couvent des Minimes" during the 18th Festival International of Photojournalism "Visa pour l'image", on September 6, 2006, in Perpignan. Photojournalist Marie-Laure de Decker, who had been a war reporter, died on July 15, 2023, at the age of 75, according to her family. She died after a long illness in a Toulouse hospital. A native of Bone (now Annaba in Algeria), she started out as a model, before moving on to the other side of the camera, immortalising artists such as Man Ray, Marcel Duchamp and Philippe Souppault in the late 1960s. (Photo by ERIC CABANIS/AFP) Foto Eric Cabanis Afp