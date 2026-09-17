Fotografije dneva (17. 9.)

Galerija

TOPSHOT - Kosovo Albanians gather during a rally in Pristina on September 16, 2026 to call for an acquittal, on the day of the war crimes verdict in the trial held in The Hague of former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and three senior ex-guerrilla leaders. After a three-year trial, judges will decide whether the men, all former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) figures, bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by KLA members during the 1998-1999 independence war with Serbia. (Photo by Armend NIMANI/AFP) Foto Armend Nimani Afp