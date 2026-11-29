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TOPSHOT - Participants cheer amidst smoke and sparks as a multi-tiered bamboo rack loaded with fireworks lifts off beneath a hot-air balloon during the annual Tazaungdaing Hot Air Balloon Festival in Taunggyi, Myanmar's Shan State, on November 23, 2026. Known as "Nga Mee Kyi" balloons, these massive nighttime vessels carry heavy pyrotechnic frames designed to ignite and explode in mid-air after release. (Photo by SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP) Foto Sai Aung Main Afp