Leto dni po koncu vseameriške pravice do splava

(FILES) Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on April 15, 2023. Far from eliminating abortion, the historic US Supreme Court about-face of a year ago has created a nightmare for women seeking the procedure, a legal morass for the courts and a challenge for the Republican Party. On June 24, 2022, a court reshaped by Republican President Donald Trump overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion and left it up to each state to decide. That same day, several conservative states moved to ban abortion, forcing clinics to hastily shut down or move to places where they could still operate. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP)