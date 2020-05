V boj, v boj za rod svoj! Do zadnje lubenice in naprej!

Beograd in Sarajevo sta danes bliže Ljubljani kot kdaj prej.

TOPSHOT - Serbian riot police stands guard in front of the National assembly building during a protest staged by pro-government supporters and opposition supporters in Belgrade on May 11, 2020 amid the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Oliver BUNIC / AFP) Foto Oliver Bunic Afp