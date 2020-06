Maratoni odpadajo

Zaradi pandemije novega koronavirusa so organizatorji odpovedali maratona v New Yorku in Berlinu.

(FILES) In this file photo runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 3, 2019. - New York's famed marathon planned for November 1, 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said June 24, 2020. Calling the cancellation ”incredibly disappointing,” Michael Capiraso, head of the New York Road Runners organization, said ”it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective.” (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) Foto Johannes Eisele Afp