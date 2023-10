Luka Dončić je pripravil Wembyju dobrodošlico med velikimi fanti

Odpri galerijo

San Antonio Spurs' French forward-center #01 Victor Wembanyama (L) fights for the ball with Dallas Mavericks' Slovenian point guard #77 Luca Doncic during the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on October 25, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)