Ljubljana Marathon: Africans are the Best in the World

An endless crowd of runners from all over the world once again flooded the roads and streets of the Slovenian capital last weekend. The heroes were all those who started any of the events within the 28th Ljubljana Marathon, and applause is also deserved by the numerous spectators who loudly cheered athletes of all ages along the course.

21,172 runners from a record 86 countries participated in the sports-recreational festival in Ljubljana over two days.

As always, the spotlight was on the winners. In the women's competition, Kenyan Joyce Chepkemoi Tele shone, leaving all her competitors behind in her debut at such a long distance (42.195 km). Moreover, with a time of 2:20:17, she improved the women's course record in Ljubljana by 48 seconds, despite an unfortunate fall about ten kilometers before the finish.

Anja Fink Malenšek was the fastest among Slovenian women. PHOTO: Matej Družnik/Delo

"I am very happy with this victory. I thoroughly enjoyed the run, and I really like the course," smiled the 29-year-old Kenyan, who, by the way, completed an 18-month ban from competitions last December after being proven to have taken banned substances at the Berlin Half Marathon in April 2022. For her victory at the most populous (sports) event on the sunny side of the Alps, she received 45,000 US dollars, and she beat the second-placed Ethiopian Gadise Mulu Demissie by 42 seconds. Last year's winner, her compatriot Zinash Gerado Senbeta (+ 3:47), had to settle for third place this time.

Liza Šajn was in a class of her own in the 21-kilometer run. PHOTO: Matej Družnik/Delo

Repeated Success from Three Years Ago

The best Slovenian woman was dentist Anja Fink Malenšek (2:39:10), who secured the national champion title, repeating her success from 2021. "To be honest, I didn't expect this. But all the factors aligned on the course, the conditions were good, so it was great," said the 27-year-old from Novo Mesto, who did not forget to thank her "pacemaker" Rok Puhar for a job well done. When asked about her future plans, she replied that she would first celebrate the victory, take a rest, and then start thinking about the future.

Participants from a record 86 countries took part in the festival. PHOTO: Dejan Javornik

1.5 million euros is the budget of the Ljubljana Marathon.

Following Anja were seventh-placed Saša Pisk (2:46:12) and eighth-placed Neja Kršinar (2:47:40), who thus won silver and bronze medals at the national championship. Among the men, as expected, the title of the best marathoner in Slovenia went to Primož Kobe, who finished eighth, and with a time of 2:18:21, he also improved the Slovenian course record of Roman Kejžar from 1998 by a mere second. "It was close," Kobe sighed with relief after achieving one of his main goals, which he had set before the start, with the best domestic mark of the Ljubljana race (along with winning the national champion title).

The big winner of the marathon was Ethiopian Getaneh Molla Tamire. PHOTO: Matej Družnik

"Carried" by the Spectators

"At the beginning, I felt good, but then I paid the price for heavy legs. It was tough; in the second half, I was no longer fresh," admitted the 43-year-old from Novo Mesto, who had to run especially smart this time, as he noted. He also relied on the rich experience he had gained so far. With their help, he successfully overcame a major crisis he encountered in the second part of the course, where he was "carried" by the loud cheering of the spectators. "The support was top-notch; at every step, I heard words of encouragement. Races on home soil are something entirely different from those abroad," emphasized Kobe, pleased to realize that he still has reserves. "I know I can run even better or faster," added the best Slovenian marathoner, who is already looking forward to the next running festival in Ljubljana at the end of October 2025.

The Ljubljana Marathon is considered the largest sports-recreational event in Slovenia. PHOTO: Matej Družnik/Delo

45,000 US dollars were awarded to the winners of the Ljubljana Marathon, Kenyan Joyce Chepkemoi Tele and Ethiopian Getaneh Molla Tamire.

The title of national runner-up went to Matic Modic, who finished ninth overall, trailing Kobe by 5:48. The top ten was rounded off by Domen Hafner (2:24:19), who won bronze among Slovenians. In the absolute competition, the victory went to Ethiopian Getaneh Molla Tamire, who, with a time of 2:06:29, was 1:31 minutes short of the course record set by his compatriot Sisay Lemma six years ago. The complete African dominance was confirmed by Kenyans Edmond Kipngetich (+ 0:34) and Collins Kipkurui Kipkorir (+ 0:59), who took second and third place, respectively.

Participants of the marathon were well taken care of. PHOTO: Dejan Javornik