Fotografije tedna

TOPSHOT - This picture taken on December 17, 2022 shows a family of subsistence fishermen handling their net during sunset in the coastal town of Togoru, some 35 kilometres from Fiji’s capital city Suva. - Fiji has been meticulously preparing for the day it needs to relocate coastal villages because of climate change. The scale of the challenge is enormous -- the government estimates more than 600 communities could be forced to move, including 42 villages under urgent threat. (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP)/To go with AFP story Fiji-climate-environment,FEATURE by Steven TRASK Foto Saeed Khan Afp