    Dars: Traffic will be particularly heavy during three periods this summer

    Dars is considering the possibility of filing a revision of the judgment regarding the third development axis to the Supreme Court.
    Traffic congestion on Slovenian highways is currently higher than in the same period last year. PHOTO: Blaž Samec
    Traffic congestion on Slovenian highways is currently higher than in the same period last year. PHOTO: Blaž Samec
    10. 7. 2025 | 15:37
    10. 7. 2025 | 15:45
    4:21
    The number of vehicles on the highway network increases significantly in the summer, especially on weekends. Traffic will be particularly heavy during three periods: the end of July due to the start of holidays in southern Germany, the beginning of August due to the start of holidays in Italy, and mid-August due to a religious holiday and tourists returning home, Dars warns.

    Traffic congestion on Slovenian highways is currently higher than in the same period last year. The average daily traffic at six measuring points is approximately 50,000 vehicles, or two percent more than last year. For comparison: in January, the average daily traffic is the lowest at 35,000 vehicles, while in August it is the highest and exceeds 60,000 vehicles.

    “Traffic will be significantly increased these days, so we urge all drivers to drive responsibly and patiently and to keep up with traffic information,” the highway operator warns. During this period, they will distribute water at selected locations and take care of passengers if there are high temperatures and long delays. Dars Chairman Andrej Ribič highlighted three dates when traffic is expected to be the heaviest: July 31, August 1, and August 15.

    Dars warns that walking on the highway is prohibited and deadly dangerous: “This also applies to other inappropriate activities we have noticed recently.” It is prohibited and dangerous to play ball, ride a scooter, walk, and sit on barriers on the highway.

    If a car breaks down or there is a traffic accident, the vehicle must be exited as soon as possible, and one should move to safety behind the safety barrier.

    Ribič added that Dars is significantly behind in highway renovations and reiterated that the timing of the works is carefully chosen. The works take place in the summer because almost a third of Slovenians are on vacation. In agreement with contractors, they will try to shorten the deadlines, especially on the section between Dramlje and Slovenske Konjice.

    Third axis: revision to the Supreme Court

    Ribič also responded to the decision of the administrative court, which annulled the building permit for the first section of the southern part of the third development axis. The five-kilometer section between the Dolenjska highway and the Osredek junction is worth 108 million euros. The administrative court upheld the lawsuit of the civil initiative 3ROS-jug, which opposes the construction. The decision on the building permit was returned to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning, which must reassess the environmental impacts of the planned road in the renewed procedure, without referring to the current regulation on the limit values of noise indicators in the environment.

    “I emphasize that Dars is not the defendant. Dars carefully prepared its documentation for the building permit through all procedures, and I think this will not be problematic,” Ribič emphasized, rejecting the claim of the Novo Mesto municipality that Dars did not do its job. Ribič explained that the judgment relates to the unconstitutionality of the noise regulation. This regulation governs all construction works and all investments, including obtaining building permits and spatial planning. Therefore, there will be many problems elsewhere as well.

    Ribič also said that Dars is considering the possibility of filing a revision to the Supreme Court to determine whether the administrative court's finding was correct or not.

    The content was originally published in Slovenian. We used artificial intelligence to assist with the translation. We apologize for any inconvenience.

