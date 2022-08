Fotografije tedna

Odpri galerijo

TOPSHOT - A local woman reacts to watching the advance of a wildfire in Orjais, Covilha council in central Portugal, on August 16, 2022. - A huge wildfire in central Portugal that raged for a week in a UNESCO-designated natural park and was finally brought under control on August 12, flared up again today, the civil protection authority said. More than 1,200 firefighters had been drafted in to tackle the blaze, which has already consumed some 15,000 hectares and was "burning fiercely" with the flames whipped up by strong winds, the authority said. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP) Foto Patricia De Melo Moreira Afp