    Moje naročnineNaročila
    Svet

    Fotografije tedna

    Najbolj izpovedne in vsebinsko močne fotografije tedna od doma in po svetu.
    Pedestrians walk past a checkpoint to exit Monguno, Borno state, Nigeria, on July 4, 2025. Twelve checkpoints manned by the Nigerian army control the various entrances to Monguno. Monguno's huge fortifications have kept the garrison town mostly secure even as northeastern Nigeria has seen a recent surge in attacks on military bases by jihadists fighting a grinding 16 year war. Fighting in Borno may have eased since the conflict's highpoint in 2015 as jihadists have been forced back. But militants from Islamic State West Africa Province or rival Boko Haram have attacked or temporarily overrun a dozen military bases since the start of the year. (Photo by Joris Bolomey/AFP) Foto Joris Bolomey Afp
    Pedestrians walk past a checkpoint to exit Monguno, Borno state, Nigeria, on July 4, 2025. Twelve checkpoints manned by the Nigerian army control the various entrances to Monguno. Monguno's huge fortifications have kept the garrison town mostly secure even as northeastern Nigeria has seen a recent surge in attacks on military bases by jihadists fighting a grinding 16 year war. Fighting in Borno may have eased since the conflict's highpoint in 2015 as jihadists have been forced back. But militants from Islamic State West Africa Province or rival Boko Haram have attacked or temporarily overrun a dozen military bases since the start of the year. (Photo by Joris Bolomey/AFP) Foto Joris Bolomey Afp
    Dejan Mijović
    3. 8. 2025 | 08:00
    0:27
    Najboljše fotografije tedna po izboru uredništva Dela.

    Fotografije tedna

    Fotografije tedna

    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Dolina Vrata

    Vrnite nam naš Triglav, pozivajo alpinisti

    Gorniki, tudi Viki Grošelj, so ogorčeni nad prometnim režimom, ki spodbuja tuje turiste, domače pa omejuje.
    Tina Horvat 1. 8. 2025 | 05:00
    Šport  |  Nogomet
    Angleška liga

    Zdaj je jasno: Benjamin Šeško se seli v Anglijo!

    Slovenski nogometni as je po večmesečni prestopni sagi sprejel odločitev o tem, kje bo nadaljeval svojo športno pot.
    Miha Šimnovec 1. 8. 2025 | 23:08
    Šport  |  Zimski športi
    Biatlon

    Laura Dahlmeier bo za vedno ostala v gorah, kjer se je ponesrečil tudi njen fant

    Nekdanja nemška šampionka je že vnaprej izrazila jasno željo, da nihče – če bi se ji kaj zgodilo – ne sme tvegati svojega življenja za njeno reševanje.
    Miha Šimnovec 31. 7. 2025 | 10:21
    Šport  |  Zimski športi
    Biatlon

    O tragični nesreči Laure Dahlmeier prvič javno spregovorila njena soplezalka

    Marina Krauss je opisala trenutke iz gore Laila Peak, ki jih nikoli ne bo pozabila.
    Miha Šimnovec 31. 7. 2025 | 16:54
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Kosilo

    Tedenski jedilnik: vsak teden sveže ideje

    Nikoli več vam ne bo zmanjkalo idej za kosilo. Vsak ponedeljek vas čaka jedilnik, ki bo popestril vaše kulinarično ustvarjanje.
    20. 2. 2024 | 13:35
    Gospodarstvo  |  Avstrijska Koroška
    Vredno branja

    Študij je lahko tudi drugačen: droni, UI, robotika in stik s prihodnostjo

    Prihodnost naslednjih generacij ni odvisna le od učenja teorije. Današnji študenti potrebujejo drugačna znanja, ki se razvijejo skupaj z napredkom.
    Promo Delo 24. 7. 2025 | 10:28
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    »Danes ni več pacienta, ki mu ne bi mogli pomagati«

    Za vsakega pacienta poiščejo najboljšo rešitev. In to takšno, da se nikoli ne bo nehal smejati.
    Promo Delo 28. 7. 2025 | 08:06
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    »Počutim se, kot da moje noge tehtajo 100 kilogramov«

    Poletna stalnica ali težava, ki lahko vodi do resnejših zapletov. Ne dovolite si, da bi se sprijaznili z bolečimi in oteklimi nogami.
    Tina Boh 28. 7. 2025 | 08:50
    Delov poslovni center  |  Energetika
    Energetika 2025

    Nove tehnologije za več pretoka in manj izgub elektrike

    Kako do prihrankov energije? Namesto klasičnega prečnega transformatorja bodo vgradili novejšo, z močnostno elektroniko podprto napravo iz ZDA.
    Borut Tavčar 2. 8. 2025 | 06:00
    Delov poslovni center  |  Energetika
    Energetika 2025

    V EU letos manj sončnih elektrarn kot lani

    Najnovejše poročilo Solar Power Europe kaže prvi letni upad rasti sončnih elektrarn v zadnjem desetletju. Je pa vroče vreme vodilo k junijskim rekordom.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 2. 8. 2025 | 05:00
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde
    DPZ 2025

    Boljši zrak kot dihamo, bolj smo produktivni

    V predihanih, pretoplih ali prevlažnih delovnih prostorih se rezultati zaposlenih zmanjšajo za desetino.
    Milka Bizovičar 31. 7. 2025 | 06:00
    Delov poslovni center  |  Zdravje
    Vredno branja

    Prihodnost slovenskega zdravstvenega sistema na razpotju

    Slovenija se spopada z mnogimi zdravstvenimi izzivi, ki niso več stvar prihodnosti, temveč sedanjosti. Kako jih obravnavati, bo tema konference Zdravje 2025.
    30. 7. 2025 | 08:00
    Nedelo
    Gruša Zorn

    Smo vizualna bitja. Najprej jemo z očmi

    Gruša Zorn, etnologinja in umetnostna zgodovinarka, je združila dve svoji strasti, hrano in umetnost. Njeni krožniki so videti kot platna slikarskih mojstrov.
    Vesna Milek 3. 8. 2025 | 08:30
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Novo šolsko leto

    Nekateri delovni zvezki stanejo tudi do 30 evrov, prav tako učbeniki

    Na Slovenski karitas navajajo, da 14.000 otrok potrebuje pomoč pri nakupu šolskih potrebščinah.
    3. 8. 2025 | 08:17
    Magazin  |  Kulinarika
    Vredno branja

    Skrivnosti slovenske gastronomije v novi prestižni reviji OK magazin

    Odkrijte edinstvene zgodbe in navdihujoče ustvarjalce, ki slovensko gastronomijo dvigujejo na svetovno raven – z OK magazinom boste vedno korak pred trendi.
    23. 6. 2025 | 10:06
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Last minute počitnice? Crikveniška riviera kliče!!

    Niste utegnili načrtovati dopusta – včasih je »last minute« odločitev najboljša!
    Promo Delo 1. 8. 2025 | 11:19
    Delov poslovni center  |  Energetika
    Vredno branja

    V omrežje priključene naprave brez soglasja imajo lahko tragične posledice

    Evropska unija, z njo pa tudi Slovenija, si je zadala cilj zelenega prehoda na obnovljive vire energije in s tem tudi zmanjšanja odvisnosti od fosilnih goriv.
    Promo Delo 30. 7. 2025 | 14:51
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Protruzija diska: kako poteka učinkovita rehabilitacija?

    Pri protruziji diska sta ključna pravočasno ukrepanje in celostna rehabilitacija z diagnostiko, individualno fizioterapijo in sodobnimi terapevtskimi pristopi.
    Promo Delo 29. 7. 2025 | 10:00
    Nedelo  |  Nedeljski izleti
    Vredno branja

    Vsako nedeljo nova pustolovščina – skupaj raziskujemo Slovenijo

    Slovenija skriva nešteto čudovitih kotičkov, ki čakajo, da jih odkrijemo – in v uredništvu Nedela smo se odločili, da jih obiščemo skupaj z vami.
    20. 6. 2025 | 13:40
