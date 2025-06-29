  • Delo d.o.o.
    Svet

    Fotografije tedna

    Najbolj izpovedne in vsebinsko močne fotografije tedna od doma in po svetu.
    TOPSHOT - Head of the breeding program Manuel Gaillard holds two puppies of the Saint Bernard dog breed during a press visit ahead of the inauguration of the Barryland museum and parc in Martigny, in the Swiss Alps, on June 26, 2025. The Barry Foundation is opening a unique venue dedicated to the Saint Bernard rescue dog, Switzerland's national emblem. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP) Foto Fabrice Coffrini Afp
    TOPSHOT - Head of the breeding program Manuel Gaillard holds two puppies of the Saint Bernard dog breed during a press visit ahead of the inauguration of the Barryland museum and parc in Martigny, in the Swiss Alps, on June 26, 2025. The Barry Foundation is opening a unique venue dedicated to the Saint Bernard rescue dog, Switzerland's national emblem. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP) Foto Fabrice Coffrini Afp
    Dejan Mijović
    29. 6. 2025
    0:28
    Najboljše fotografije tedna po izboru uredništva Dela.

    Fotografije tedna

    Fotografije tedna

    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Nevarne vremenske razmere

    Slovenijo zajela močnejša neurja s silovitimi sunki vetra, nalivi in točo

    Največje količine padavin so bile na območju Ajdovščine, v Novi Gorici sunki vetra s hitrostjo 70 kilometrov na uro.
    27. 6. 2025
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Najpogostejša imena novorojenčkov

    Mark, Jakob, Filip, Ema, Mia, Julija

    Luka, ki je bilo najpogostejše ime 23 let, je med lani rojenimi zdrsnilo na četrto mesto.
    27. 6. 2025
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Strah pred jedrsko vojno

    Množično kupujejo preživetvene komplete in gradijo podzemne bunkerje

    Najbolj gredo v prodajo kompleti za preživetje, filtri za vodo, plinske maske in celo podzemni bunkerji.
    27. 6. 2025
    Magazin  |  Svet so ljudje
    Poroka presežkov

    Beneški župan o poroki leta: Morali bi biti ponosni

    Lauren Sánchez je na poroki blestela v kreaciji Dolce & Gabbana. Šlo je za čipkasto obleko s korzetom in visokim ovratnikom, okrašeno s 180 gumbi.
    28. 6. 2025
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde
    Nagrade

    Globalna strokovna oskarja za Pošto Slovenije

    Nagrada svetovni poštni operater leta potrjuje, da je streategija razvoja, usmerjena v digitalizacijo in avtomatizacijo poslovanja prava pot.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 28. 6. 2025
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde
    Delove podjetniške zvezde: Razvojni in tržni modeli za podjetja prihodnosti

    Kdo bo letos zasijal kot Delova podjetniška zvezda?

    Leto 2025 je polno izzivov in novih tveganj, saj poslovanje ogrožajo trgovinske vojne, geopolitične napetosti po svetu in poglabljanje kibernetskega kriminala.
    26. 6. 2025
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde
    Slovensko gospodarstvo:

    Kje je za slovensko gospodarstvo zasvetila luč na koncu predora

    Od presenetljive padca BDP in krčenja industrijske proizvodnje do opaznih premikov na trgu dela in padca investicij.
    Nejc Gole 26. 6. 2025
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde
    DPZ 2025

    Lani so podjetja ustvarila tretjino prihodkov s prodajo v EU

    Glede na podatke iz lanskih poročil o poslovanju se podjetja lahko prilagajajo spremenjenim okoliščinam na trgih.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 26. 6. 2025
    Premium
    Nedelo
    Luka Košir

    V kuhinji ne sme biti stresno

    Vrhunski kuhar o svoji hrani, pijači, filozofiji in zakaj ima Michelinovo zvezdico on na deželi več kot 600 metrov visoko, v bližnji Ljubljani pa je nima nihče.
    Gorazd Utenkar 29. 6. 2025
    Novice  |  Svet
    V Beogradu okoli 100.000 ljudi

    Po protestu v Beogradu: ponekod incidenti, prišlo je tudi do spopadov s policijo

    Po navedbah organizatorjev in medijev se je zbralo okoli 140.000 protestnikov, policija navaja precej nižje število udeležencev.
    29. 6. 2025
    Premium
    Nedelo
    Tomos Riders Goričko

    Z Goričkega čez Ohrid proti Moskvi

    Veliko Tomosovih mopedov je nekoč končalo na odpadu. A kdor je pravi čas opazil njihovo vrednost, je profitiral.
    Grega Kališnik 29. 6. 2025
    Novice  |  Svet
    Vredno branja

    Fotografije tedna

    Najbolj izpovedne in vsebinsko močne fotografije tedna od doma in po svetu.
    Dejan Mijović 29. 6. 2025
    Šport  |  Nogomet
    Klubsko SP

    Slavko Vinčić v središču zmede: To ni nogomet, to je nesmiselna šala

    Tekma osmine finala med Chelseajem in Benfico je bila zaradi nevarnosti nevihte v 87. minuti za več kot dve uri prekinjena. Sodil je Slavko Vinčić.
    29. 6. 2025
