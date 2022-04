Fotografije tedna

Odpri galerijo

The Band of the Coldstream Guards (L), play the Happy Birthday music to mark the 96th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, alongside the 1st Battalion of the Coldstream Guards during the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle, in April 21, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II turned 96 on Thursday, receiving a rousing "Happy Birthday" from a military band outside her Windsor Castle home, after a troubled year hit by health concerns. The Band of the Coldstream Guards, in red tunics and bearskin hats, played the tribute to crowds of onlookers, before a barrage of ceremonial gun salutes across the country. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP) Foto Jonathan Brady Afp