Laganje, ležanje, polaganje

Odpri galerijo

A man looks at the painting 'Reclining Woman' from 1916 by late Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani (1884-1920) during a media preview at the Kunsthaus Zurich in Zurich February 9, 2010. Zurich Kunsthaus is giving the general public the first opportunity to glimpse the world collection of controversial Swiss industrialist Emil Buehrle since closing its doors two years ago after a $160 million heist. The exhibition runs from February 12 to May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann (SWITZERLAND - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) Foto Š Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters Reuters Pictures