Fotografije leta 2022 (2. del)

Odpri galerijo

Daniel Niewinski yells at an anti-abortion rights demonstrator to go home outside of Denton City Hall as Denton's city council meets to vote on a resolution seeking to make enforcing Texas' trigger law on abortion a low priority for its police force, in Denton, Texas, U.S., June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber Foto Shelby Tauber Reuters