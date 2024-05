Fotografije tedna

Odpri galerijo

TOPSHOT - In this photo taken on May 13, 2024, Shawoo, mother of Javid who was killed by unexploded ordnance, sits during an interview with AFP at a house in Nokordak village, Ghazni province. The black mushroom cloud had barely faded over Ghazni province before kids clustered around the edge of the crater created by the mine, one of the devices that kills a child every other day in Afghanistan. The village of Nokordak, nestled in a bucolic valley, lost two children in late April. Surrounded by her small children, Shawoo told of how her 14-year-old son Javid was killed by unexploded ordnance. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR/AFP)/To go with AFP story Afghanistan-mines-clearing-accident-children, REPORTAGE by Qubad Wali and Pascale Trouillaud Foto Wakil Kohsar Afp