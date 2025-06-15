  • Delo d.o.o.
    Svet

    Fotografije tedna

    Najbolj izpovedne in vsebinsko močne fotografije tedna od doma in po svetu.
    TOPSHOT - People chant slogans during a protest against Israel's wave of strikes on Iran in Enghelab (Revolution) Square in central Tehran on June 13, 2025. Israel hit about 100 targets in Iran on June 13, including nuclear facilities and military command centres and killing senior figures including the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists. (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP) Foto Atta Kenare Afp
    Galerija
    TOPSHOT - People chant slogans during a protest against Israel's wave of strikes on Iran in Enghelab (Revolution) Square in central Tehran on June 13, 2025. Israel hit about 100 targets in Iran on June 13, including nuclear facilities and military command centres and killing senior figures including the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists. (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP) Foto Atta Kenare Afp
    Dejan Mijović
    15. 6. 2025 | 08:00
    0:27
    A+A-

    Najboljše fotografije tedna po izboru uredništva Dela.

    Fotografije tedna

    Fotografije tedna

    Premium
    Nedelo
    Intervju s pisateljico in spletno vplivnico

    Živela sem v stalnem strahu, da bom sina našla mrtvega

    V knjigi To bom uredila Američanka slovensko-hrvaških korenin popisuje sinov boj z depresijo in odvisnostjo, ki je skoraj uničil njeno družino.
    Agata Rakovec Kurent 14. 6. 2025 | 08:00
    Preberite več
    Premium
    Nedelo
    Tragedija v Gradcu

    Spet se je zgodilo čisto blizu nas

    Največje opozorilo te zgodbe je, da je nemogoče reči, da se ne bo ponovila kje drugje, pravzaprav se lahko ponovi kjerkoli, opozarja dr. Denis Čaleta.
    Agata Rakovec Kurent 14. 6. 2025 | 08:00
    Preberite več
    Premium
    Mnenja  |  Kolumne
    Kolumna

    Kako izgubiti prijatelje in zapraviti vpliv

    Vsaka uspešna politika – še več, tudi vsaka neuspešna politika, ki si vsaj zasluži spoštovanje – izhaja iz točk največjega možnega konsenza.
    Luka Lisjak Gabrijelčič 14. 6. 2025 | 05:00
    Preberite več
    Premium
    Sobotna priloga
    Slovenija in EU

    Genocid v Gazi in izraelski napad na Iran imata srhljivo magnitudo

    Ni znakov, da bi imela evropska politika glede ravnanja Netanjahujeve tolpe kakšne resne pomisleke.
    Ali Žerdin 13. 6. 2025 | 20:00
    Preberite več
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije
    Tehnološki velikani

    Slovenci, ki iz ozadja krojijo usodo svetovnih stavnic

    V tokratni epizodi Tehnološki velikani smo gostili Aleša Gornjeca, izvršnega direktorja tehnološkega podjetja Comtrade Gaming.
    Gregor Knafelc 13. 6. 2025 | 08:00
    Preberite več
    Delov poslovni center  |  Energetika
    Podpredsednik EIB Kiriakos Kakuris:

    Upam, da bomo imeli v Sloveniji nekaj dobrih stanovanjskih projektov

    EIB financira tudi ceste in železnice, ki povečujejo vojaško mobilnost.
    Nejc Gole 11. 6. 2025 | 05:00
    Preberite več
    Delov poslovni center  |  Šport
    Šport 2025

    OKS podelil prve certifikate Športu prijazno podjetje

    Enzo Smrekar, podpredsednik OKS, poudarja, da želijo s tem podjetja spodbujati k promociji športa in gibanja med zaposlenimi ter k vlaganju v slovenski šport
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 5. 6. 2025 | 13:57
    Preberite več
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije
    Poslovna konferenca

    Od podatkovne avtoceste do avta brez volana

    V prihodnje bo treba urediti sobivanje vozil, ki se pogovarjajo med sabo, in vozil, ki tega še ne znajo.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc, Borut Tavčar 4. 6. 2025 | 12:32
    Preberite več

    fotogalerijasvet v fotografijahzanimivosti po svetuizbor tedna

    Premium
    Šport  |  Rokomet
    Jure Dolenec

    Največja čast je bila osvojiti kolajno za Slovenijo, a grenak priokus ostaja

    Najboljši strelec slovenske rokometne reprezentance Jure Dolenec je z dvema lovorikama končal športno kariero in se kot prvak z igrišča preselil v pisarno.
    Peter Zalokar 15. 6. 2025 | 09:00
    Preberite več
    Mnenja  |  Pisma bralcev
    Pisma bralcev

    Slovenija potrebuje novo razvojno politiko

    Ni problem, kako živeti v kuhinji in dnevni sobi ali pa stopiti na kratek sprehod, temveč je težava v širši in osebno zadovoljujoči mobilnosti.
    15. 6. 2025 | 09:00
    Preberite več
    Novice  |  Svet
    Vredno branja

    Fotografije tedna

    Najbolj izpovedne in vsebinsko močne fotografije tedna od doma in po svetu.
    Dejan Mijović 15. 6. 2025 | 08:00
    Preberite več
