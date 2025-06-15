Fotografije tedna

Galerija

TOPSHOT - People chant slogans during a protest against Israel's wave of strikes on Iran in Enghelab (Revolution) Square in central Tehran on June 13, 2025. Israel hit about 100 targets in Iran on June 13, including nuclear facilities and military command centres and killing senior figures including the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists. (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP) Foto Atta Kenare Afp