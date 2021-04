Vse afere ameriških političnih sinov

Odpri galerijo

(FILES) In this file photo US President Joe Biden (R) hugs his son Hunter Biden (C) and US First Lady Jill Biden after being sworn in as the 46th US President, on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. - US President Joe Biden's son Hunter admitted that he was probably recruited to the board of Ukraine firm Burisma, which stoked attacks on his father last year, because they saw his name as "gold." In an interview with the BBC released on April 6, 2021 -- to mark the publication of his new memoir, "Beautiful Things" -- Hunter Biden confirmed in part allegations by Republicans that he benefited from his family name when his father was vice president. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)