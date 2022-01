Želijo si biti takšni, kot jih je ustvaril bog

Odpri galerijo

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 26, 2021 shows demonstrators taking part in an LGBTQ pride march and displaying a Gay Church Berlin banner in Berlin. - Around a hundred German LGBT+ Catholics employed by the church or being active in their parishes published their coming-out on January 24, 2022, denouncing the discrimination and exlusion they are suffering and claiming free access to pastoral professions. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)