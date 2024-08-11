  • Delo d.o.o.
    Rubrike
    Podkasti
    E-novice
    Naročnine

    Novice

    SlovenijaEvropa izbiraEU 20 letLokalnoSvetZnanotehOkoljeČrna kronika

    Gospodarstvo

    NoviceLikeNextKarieraAvstrijska Koroška

    Delov poslovni center

    Energetika 2024Kapitalski trgi 2024Podjetniške zvezde 2024Zdravje 2024Izvozniki 2024Mobilnost 2024Šport 2024Gradbeništvo 2024

    Šport

    NogometKošarkaZimski športiKolesarstvoVuelta 2024TenisRokometDrugi športiPariz 2024Šport zasebnoŠportne stave

    Kultura

    GlasbaFilm & TVOderKnjigaOceneVizualna umetnostKresnik

    Mnenja

    KomentarjiKolumneGostujoče peroPisma bralcevOd srede do srede

    Magazin

    Svet so ljudjeZanimivostiPotovanjaAvtomobilnoDobro jutroGeneracija+

    Sobotna priloga

    Nedelo

    D podkasti

    Tiskane izdaje

    English

    Dober dan!

    Hitre povezave
    Moje naročnineNaročila
    English

    If the Arson Attack is Related to Judicial Functions, It is a Sign for Alarm

    Unknown individuals set fire to the house of Judge Almir Kurspahić. For the Slovenian judiciary, this is a despicable act worthy of all condemnation.
    In the fire of a residential house in Brežice, there was damage worth 250,000 euros. The photo is symbolic. PHOTO: PGD Črnuče/Facebook
    Galerija
    In the fire of a residential house in Brežice, there was damage worth 250,000 euros. The photo is symbolic. PHOTO: PGD Črnuče/Facebook
    Delo AI
    8. 11. 2024 | 08:17
    8. 11. 2024 | 13:30
    3:56
    A+A-

    After the arson of a new residential house owned by the president of the Brežice District Court Almir Kurspahić, which occurred on Opekarska Street in Brežice on the night of Thursday, condemnations of this "uncivilized and despicable" act are pouring in from judicial circles today. According to police findings, the arson, which caused 250,000 euros in damage, was intentional. There were no casualties.

    As the investigation of the fire scene further revealed, an unknown perpetrator – possibly more than one – broke into the house before setting the fire around two in the morning. According to 24ur.com, Kurspahić, who was previously a district judge in the criminal department, does not yet reside in the house.

    The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as well as whether the arson might be in any way related to Kurspahić's work or the cases he is currently or has previously judged. As stated in the press release: "An intensive criminal investigation has been launched, in which detectives are gathering information and checking all the circumstances of the criminal act of arson."

    Almir Kurspahić. PHOTO: Tanja Jakše Gazvoda
    Almir Kurspahić. PHOTO: Tanja Jakše Gazvoda

    Threat to Social Order and the Rule of Law

    If it turns out that the perpetrator's act is related to the judge's work, his judgments, and his cases, "it would be a particularly worrying circumstance," wrote Vesna Bergant Rakočević, president of the Slovenian Judges' Association. "In this case, it would be a threat or attack on the exercise of judicial authority, which would mean a threat to the very foundations of our social order," she added.

    The Ministry of Justice also expressed support for the Brežice judge, stating that what happened represents "an unacceptable act of violence and a serious attack on the foundations of the rule of law." Judges, as independent bearers of the judicial branch of power, ensure the safety, justice, and protection of the rights of all citizens, the ministry further noted; attacks on their integrity and safety are therefore "attacks on the very essence of our judicial system." The ministry advocates for zero tolerance towards violence and for ensuring a safe environment for all employees in the judiciary.

    The President of the Supreme Court Dr. Miodrag Đorđević highlighted, regarding the "unacceptable event in Brežice," that "such acts, regardless of the cause, should have no place in our society." Neither verbal nor physical violence should become part of a civilized society, he adds and concludes: "If it turns out that the arson was related to the performance of judicial functions, it would be a sign for alarm." In this case, Đorđević says, we could talk about "an attack on the fundamental tenets of the rule of law."

    Hvala, ker berete Delo že 65 let.

    Vsebine, vredne vašega časa, za ceno ene kave na teden.

    NAROČITE  

    Obstoječi naročnik?Prijavite se

    English
    Vredno branja

    Ana Roš Stojan Awarded for Best Chef According to Experts

    "This is one of the most valuable recognitions for me because it reflects the opinion of professional chefs working in this segment", she said.
    8. 11. 2024 | 09:56
    English
    Vredno branja

    Profit Growth Stagnation of NLB bank

    The largest banking group in Slovenia generated 427.5 million euros in net profit in the first nine months.
    8. 11. 2024 | 08:18
    English
    Vredno branja

    Is the Tragedy from Novi Sad Possible in Slovenia?

    Without a register of buildings, it is difficult to assess how many potentially dangerous buildings there are in Slovenia.
    8. 11. 2024 | 08:05
    English
    Vredno branja

    Marta Kos confirmed as the next EU Commissioner for Enlargement

    In addition to substantive questions, Marta Kos faced accusations from opposition circles, including some allies of the SDS party.
    7. 11. 2024 | 18:19
    Predstavitvene vsebine
    Promo
    Kultura  |  Razno
    Vredno branja

    GO! 2025: Brezmejno leto kulture obeh Goric

    Nova Gorica in Gorica bosta 8. februarja postali evropski prestolnici kulture, in sicer prvič v zgodovini kot dve mesti v dveh državah pod skupnim nazivom.
    Promo Delo 8. 11. 2024 | 07:56
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde 2024
    Vredno branja

    Banka, ki je postala atraktivna za mlade talente (video)

    V NLB so ustvarili delovno okolje, kjer se kalijo novi talenti in kjer prevladujejo sproščenost, strokovnost in močan timski duh.
    Promo Delo 4. 11. 2024 | 10:17
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde 2024
    Vredno branja

    Kako rdeči val vpliva na vaš denar

    Izid ameriških predsedniških volitev vedno vpliva na svetovno gospodarstvo. Ameriški dolar je že zrasel, Bitcoin je prav tako dosegel rekordno vrednost.
    Promo Delo 8. 11. 2024 | 08:56
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde 2024
    Vredno branja

    Priložnost za zaposlitev: postanite eden ključnih kadrov v podjetju

    Zagotavljanje kibernetske varnosti je ključnega pomena za obstoj in uspeh vseh podjetij, ne glede na njihovo velikost.
    Promo Delo 6. 11. 2024 | 07:51

    Več iz teme

    arsonattackjudge

    Komentarji

    Število komentarjev: 0
    Komentirajo lahko le prijavljeni uporabniki z aktivno naročnino.

    VEČ NOVIC
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Afera Litijska

    Revizija nakupa stavbe na Litijski ni potekala po pravilnih postopkih

    Urad za nadzor proračuna v izrednem pregledu sesul notranjo revizijo ministrstva za pravosodje glede nakupa Litijske.
    8. 11. 2024 | 13:46
    Šport  |  Nogomet
    Vredno branja

    Brušenje za EP na Slovaškem

    Mile Aćimović bo svoje nogometne izbrance do 21 let zbral na krajših pripravah.
    8. 11. 2024 | 13:32
    Novice  |  Svet
    Požar

    Kalifornijo zajel gozdni požar

    Požar je zajel okoli 8300 hektarov in doslej uničil 132 hiš, še 88 jih je poškodoval.
    8. 11. 2024 | 13:16
    Šport  |  Rokomet
    Vredno branja

    V Estoniji brez Janca, Vlaha, Blagotinška ...

    Slovenski rokometaši na drugo tekmo kvalifikacij za EP brez številnih nosilcev igre.
    8. 11. 2024 | 13:15
    Novice  |  Črna kronika
    Po požigu v Brežicah

    Če je požig povezan z opravljanjem sodniške funkcije, je to znak za alarm

    Neznanci so v hiši sodnika Almirja Kurspahića podtaknili ogenj. Za slovensko pravosodje in sodstvo je to zavržno dejanje, vredno vsega obsojanja.
    8. 11. 2024 | 12:55
    Novice  |  Svet
    Požar

    Kalifornijo zajel gozdni požar

    Požar je zajel okoli 8300 hektarov in doslej uničil 132 hiš, še 88 jih je poškodoval.
    8. 11. 2024 | 13:16
    Šport  |  Rokomet
    Vredno branja

    V Estoniji brez Janca, Vlaha, Blagotinška ...

    Slovenski rokometaši na drugo tekmo kvalifikacij za EP brez številnih nosilcev igre.
    8. 11. 2024 | 13:15
    Novice  |  Črna kronika
    Po požigu v Brežicah

    Če je požig povezan z opravljanjem sodniške funkcije, je to znak za alarm

    Neznanci so v hiši sodnika Almirja Kurspahića podtaknili ogenj. Za slovensko pravosodje in sodstvo je to zavržno dejanje, vredno vsega obsojanja.
    8. 11. 2024 | 12:55
    Predstavitvene vsebine
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde 2024
    Vredno branja

    »Danes je moje življenje veliko lepše in boljše« (video)

    Ena boljših odločitev župana Cirila Kozjeka je bila sprememba v skrbi za svoje zdravje. »Žal mi je, da tega nisem storil prej,« pravi.
    Promo Delo 4. 11. 2024 | 11:45
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Prihranite 90 % pri Single's Day Deal zdaj!

    Nadgradnja na originalni Windows 11 Pro za 13,55 EUR in Office 2021 Pro za 35,77 EUR!
    Promo Delo 6. 11. 2024 | 08:38
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Bernarda Žarn: Zakaj ne moreš ljubiti druge ženske, če pa ljubiš svojo

    Televizijska osebnost o tem, zakaj je si ne predstavlja delati kje drugje.
    7. 11. 2024 | 10:47
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Vredno branja

    Novost v slovenski energetiki: prihranite do 60 % letno

    Dve slovenski podjetji sta združili znanje in kupcem ponudili nakup sončne elektrarne brez povečanih mesečnih stroškov, čeprav je NET metering že preteklost.
    Promo Delo 6. 11. 2024 | 07:55
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Vredno branja

    S krmilnikom sistema do cenejše elektrike

    Električna energija, zlasti iz obnovljivih virov, postaja vse pomembnejša, a tudi razpršena in nepredvidljiva, kar je velik izziv za omrežja.
    Promo Delo 7. 11. 2024 | 15:15
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde 2024
    Vredno branja

    Mladi imajo drugačna pričakovanja glede zaposlitve

    Mladi na trgu dela iščejo več kot le stabilno zaposlitev. Zanje je pomembno, da imajo delo, ki jim omogoča osebno rast, razvoj kariere in prilagodljivost.
    Promo Delo 4. 11. 2024 | 10:19
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Sproščanje v središču Ljubljane, kot ga še ni bilo

    V hitrem tempu sodobnega življenja postaja wellness nepogrešljiv del vsakdana, kjer lahko vsak najde sprostitev in ravnovesje.
    Promo Delo 6. 11. 2024 | 08:28
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Do napotitve in datuma pri specialistu kar iz naslanjača

    Ko začutimo bolečino ali opazimo nenavaden simptom, se pojavi niz vprašanj. Kaj je narobe? Je kaj resnega? In predvsem – kako hitro lahko dobim odgovor?
    Promo Delo 6. 11. 2024 | 14:55
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde 2024
    Vredno branja

    Napad na zdravstveno ustanovo zaustavljen (video)

    Brez dobre kibernetske zaščite lahko podjetje doleti samo začasna nedostopnost podatkov, v najslabšem primeru pa lahko tudi propade.
    Promo Delo 4. 11. 2024 | 09:39
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Avtomobilno
    Vredno branja

    Ko leva poganja elektrika

    Peugeot E-2008 je električni mestni terenec, ki je pisan na kožo sodobnim in uspešnim ženskam.
    Promo Delo 8. 11. 2024 | 13:06
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Podjetniške zvezde 2024
    Vredno branja

    5 pomembnih znakov, da potrebujete sistem za upravljanje proizvodnje (MES)

    Sodobna proizvodnja se nahaja na presečišču poslovnih zahtev industrijskih podjetij in zmogljivosti naprednih tehnologij.
    Promo Delo 5. 11. 2024 | 08:41
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Avtomobilno
    Vredno branja

    Vsestranski in prilagodljiv Fiat Doblò Combi: idealno vozilo za aktivne družine

    Doblò Combi je vozilo za dinamične družine in zadovolji vse potrebe pri delu in v prostem času, pri tem ne sklepa kompromisov glede prostora in uporabe.
    Promo Delo 7. 11. 2024 | 11:02
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Nasveti za učinkovito ogrevanje in prihranek energije

    V zimskih mesecih si vsi želimo, da bi bilo doma toplo, hkrati pa seveda želimo ohraniti stroške na čim nižji ravni.
    Promo Delo 7. 11. 2024 | 09:32
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilnost 2024
    Kako zmanjšati tveganja, ki prihajajo z alternativami

    Najmanjši in najpreprostejši, a hkrati najmogočnejši

    Ali je vodik odgovor pri preobrazbi energetske industrije in kako lahko zavarovalniška industrija pomaga pri prehodu?
    Promo Delo 4. 11. 2024 | 09:02
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Vredno branja

    Zaposleni sprašujejo tudi o tem vidiku dela

    Tempo dela je povsod precej intenziven. Vrednote, kot sta doseganje rokov in ciljev ter vlaganje maksimalnega truda, so že močno zasidrane v naši kulturi dela.
    Promo Delo 6. 11. 2024 | 07:44
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Avtomobilno
    Vredno branja

    Zdaj je pravi čas za nakup električnega Volkswagna!

    Se že dlje časa spogledujete z nakupom električnega avtomobila, vendar še niste našli pravšnje ponudbe?
    Promo Delo 5. 11. 2024 | 12:52

    Novice

    SlovenijaEvropa izbiraEU 20 letLokalnoSvetZnanotehOkoljeČrna kronika

    Gospodarstvo

    NoviceLikeNextKarieraAvstrijska Koroška

    Delov poslovni center

    Energetika 2024Kapitalski trgi 2024Podjetniške zvezde 2024Zdravje 2024Izvozniki 2024Mobilnost 2024Šport 2024Gradbeništvo 2024

    Šport

    NogometKošarkaZimski športiKolesarstvoVuelta 2024TenisRokometDrugi športiPariz 2024Šport zasebnoŠportne stave

    Kultura

    GlasbaFilm & TVOderKnjigaOceneVizualna umetnostKresnik

    Mnenja

    KomentarjiKolumneGostujoče peroPisma bralcevOd srede do srede

    Magazin

    Svet so ljudjeZanimivostiPotovanjaAvtomobilnoDobro jutroGeneracija+
    Facebook
    Instagram
    X (Twitter)
    Tik Tok
    LinkedIn
    YouTube
    Google Play badgeApple AppStore badge
    Delo d.o.o.UredništvoOglaševanjeMali oglasiOsmrtniceSporočite nam namigEnglish
    Politika varstva zasebnostiPogoji uporabePiškotkiCopyright © Delo 2024. Vse pravice pridržane.Financira EU, logo