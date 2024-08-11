If the Arson Attack is Related to Judicial Functions, It is a Sign for Alarm

After the arson of a new residential house owned by the president of the Brežice District Court Almir Kurspahić, which occurred on Opekarska Street in Brežice on the night of Thursday, condemnations of this "uncivilized and despicable" act are pouring in from judicial circles today. According to police findings, the arson, which caused 250,000 euros in damage, was intentional. There were no casualties.

As the investigation of the fire scene further revealed, an unknown perpetrator – possibly more than one – broke into the house before setting the fire around two in the morning. According to 24ur.com, Kurspahić, who was previously a district judge in the criminal department, does not yet reside in the house.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as well as whether the arson might be in any way related to Kurspahić's work or the cases he is currently or has previously judged. As stated in the press release: "An intensive criminal investigation has been launched, in which detectives are gathering information and checking all the circumstances of the criminal act of arson."

Almir Kurspahić. PHOTO: Tanja Jakše Gazvoda

Threat to Social Order and the Rule of Law

If it turns out that the perpetrator's act is related to the judge's work, his judgments, and his cases, "it would be a particularly worrying circumstance," wrote Vesna Bergant Rakočević, president of the Slovenian Judges' Association. "In this case, it would be a threat or attack on the exercise of judicial authority, which would mean a threat to the very foundations of our social order," she added.

The Ministry of Justice also expressed support for the Brežice judge, stating that what happened represents "an unacceptable act of violence and a serious attack on the foundations of the rule of law." Judges, as independent bearers of the judicial branch of power, ensure the safety, justice, and protection of the rights of all citizens, the ministry further noted; attacks on their integrity and safety are therefore "attacks on the very essence of our judicial system." The ministry advocates for zero tolerance towards violence and for ensuring a safe environment for all employees in the judiciary.

The President of the Supreme Court Dr. Miodrag Đorđević highlighted, regarding the "unacceptable event in Brežice," that "such acts, regardless of the cause, should have no place in our society." Neither verbal nor physical violence should become part of a civilized society, he adds and concludes: "If it turns out that the arson was related to the performance of judicial functions, it would be a sign for alarm." In this case, Đorđević says, we could talk about "an attack on the fundamental tenets of the rule of law."