  • Delo d.o.o.
    Rubrike
    Podkasti
    E-novice
    Naročnine

    Novice

    SlovenijaEvropa izbiraEU 20 letLokalnoSvetZnanotehOkoljeČrna kronika

    Gospodarstvo

    NoviceLikeNextKarieraAvstrijska KoroškaD-Nepremičnine18. Poslovno-finančni sejem

    Delov poslovni center

    Nepremičnine 2025Gradbeništvo 2025Šport 2025Mobilne tehnologije 2025Podjetniške zvezde 2025Energetika 2025Zdravje 2025Kapitalski trgi 2025Izvozniki 2025

    Šport

    NogometKošarkaLuka DončićZimski športiKolesarstvoTenisRokometDrugi športiPariz 2024Šport zasebnoŠportne stave

    Kultura

    GlasbaFilm & TVOderKnjigaOceneVizualna umetnostKresnikRazno

    Mnenja

    KomentarjiKolumneGostujoče peroPisma bralcevOd srede do srede

    Magazin

    Svet so ljudjeZanimivostiPotovanjaAvtomobilnoDobro jutroGeneracija+

    Sobotna priloga

    Nedelo

    D podkasti

    Tiskane izdaje

    English

    Pozdravljeni!

    Hitre povezave
    Moje naročnineNaročila
    English

    Luka Dončić broke viewership record in Boston

    The defeat of the Los Angeles Lakers team in Boston on Sunday night was watched by an average of 4.61 million viewers.
    Fans were very interested in how Luka Dončić would perform in Boston. PHOTO: Brian Babineau/AFP
    Galerija
    Fans were very interested in how Luka Dončić would perform in Boston. PHOTO: Brian Babineau/AFP
    F. T.
    13. 3. 2025 | 19:03
    13. 3. 2025 | 19:10
    2:07
    A+A-

    The Los Angeles Lakers basketball team is on a winning path with Luka Dončić, and the Slovenian star is also attracting viewers. The LA Lakers derby with Boston is always something special, and this time viewers had many reasons to be excited.

    Saturday's victory for Boston (111:101) was watched by an average of 4.61 million viewers, with a peak of 5.3 million people at one point. The game was the most-watched event of Saturday evening in the USA. It was the most-watched regular-season game in the NBA in the last seven years, excluding Christmas Day games, which traditionally belong to the NBA and feature the biggest stars.

    Saturday's duel attracted 92 percent more viewers than comparable regular-season games. The Dončić effect is already visible, and the rivalry is very much alive, says Boston star Jayson Tatum: "The NBA is better when both Boston and Los Angeles are good. There is an incredible history, and exceptional players have worn the jerseys of these two teams. The rivalry is very much alive."

    Dončić will be back in action with the LA Lakers tonight at 00:30 when they visit Milwaukee. LeBron James has meanwhile returned to California, his rehabilitation is progressing well, but for the game against Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Lakers will once again be able to count on Dorian Finney-Smith.

    Sorodni članki

    English
    The UEFA president

    Aleksander Čeferin exclusive: Europe has gone too far, freedom of speech is gone

    In an exclusive interview with the newspaper Delo, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin did not hide his disappointment with current European politics.
    Jernej Suhadolnik 23. 2. 2025 | 07:30
    Šport  |  Zimski športi
    Smučarski skoki

    Nove ugotovitve v škandalu, Ahonen v kali zatrl Forfanga in Lindvika

    Veliki aferi z goljufanjem Norvežanov na svetovnem prvenstvu v Trondheimu ni videti konca. Pod drobnogledom tudi domači as v nordijski kombinaciji.
    Miha Šimnovec 11. 3. 2025 | 12:23
    Šport  |  Zimski športi
    Škandal s skakalnimi dresi

    FIS brez usmiljenja: suspendirala pet Norvežanov, tudi dva zvezdnika

    Mednarodna smučarska zveza je zaradi domnevne vpletenosti v goljufijo z dresi začasno suspendirala tri člane strokovnega štaba norveške ekipe in dva športnika.
    Peter Zalokar 12. 3. 2025 | 16:25
    Novice  |  Znanoteh
    Intervju

    Ivan Šprajc: Maji so počeli enake traparije, kot jih počnemo danes

    V pogovoru z Ivanom Šprajcem o namenu 260-dnevnega koledarja, poznavanju neba,pomembnosti jam in propadu Majev v srednjem in južnem nižavju Jukatana.
    Saša Senica 13. 3. 2025 | 05:00
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Novo šolsko leto

    Minister določil še 80 šol, ki bodo 1. septembra izvajale prenovljeni koncept

    Po noveli zakona bodo koncept razširjenega programa v vse slovenske šole uvajali postopoma, vse bodo vključene v šolskem letu 2028/2029.
    Špela Kuralt 13. 3. 2025 | 05:00
    Predstavitvene vsebine
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Vredno branja

    Kako izboljšati investicijske odločitve in kdaj so donosi najboljši

    Zaradi vedno bolj negotovih geopolitičnih razmer se vlagatelji sprašujejo, kako je najbolj varno graditi in optimizirati svoje premoženje.
    Promo Delo 13. 3. 2025 | 13:39
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Vredno branja

    Na voljo je druga serija ljudskih obveznic: to je vse, kar morate vedeti

    Država izdaja še drugo serijo obveznic. Vpis bo med 10. in 21. marcem, kupite jih lahko tudi v borznoposredniški hiši Ilirika.
    Promo Delo 10. 3. 2025 | 08:32
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Gradbeništvo 2025
    Vredno branja

    »Naj bo lastna nepremičnina vaša prioriteta«

    Nepremičninski trg v Sloveniji in na Hrvaškem je dinamičen in poln priložnosti za različne vrste kupcev in investitorjev.
    Promo Delo 7. 3. 2025 | 09:17
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Učinkovita rehabilitacija poškodb v kliniki Medicofit

    Rehabilitacija poškodb je proces, v katerem se ne obravnavajo zgolj bolečine in spremljajoči simptomi, ampak gre za celostno zdravljenje stanja posameznika.
    Promo Delo 6. 3. 2025 | 18:35
    Ne spreglejte
    Delov poslovni center  |  Nepremičnine 2025
    Nepremičnine 2025

    Senzorji in pametni stroji so del vsakdana v gradbeništvu

    Slovenska podjetja so v koraku s tehnološkimi trendi, ponekod jih tudi ustvarjajo.
    Milka Bizovičar 11. 3. 2025 | 06:00
    Delov poslovni center  |  Nepremičnine 2025
    Nepremičnine 2025

    Evropska naložbena platforma za stanovanja

    Prvi evropski načrt za cenovno dostopna stanovanja za spodbuditev javnih in zasebnih naložb
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 11. 3. 2025 | 05:00
    Delov poslovni center  |  Gradbeništvo 2025
    Gradbeništvo 2025

    Za zeleni prehod nujno razogljičenje cementa

    Industriji cementa in betona ustvarita od sedem do osem odstotkov vseh emisij, potrebe po tem materialu so vse večje.
    Milka Bizovičar 8. 3. 2025 | 06:00
    Delov poslovni center  |  Gradbeništvo 2025
    Gradbeništvo 2025

    Za gradbena podjetja bo ključna dostopnost analiz o varnosti materialov

    V Sloveniji uporaba recikliranih materialov še ni splošni trend, a dobre prakse imamo.
    Milka Bizovičar 8. 3. 2025 | 05:30

    Več iz teme

    Luka DončićNBALos Angeles Lakers

    Komentarji

    Število komentarjev: 0
    Komentirajo lahko le prijavljeni uporabniki z aktivno naročnino.

    VEČ NOVIC
    Premium
    Novice  |  Svet
    Podkupovanje

    Franc Bogovič na muhi v korupcijski aferi Huawei

    Lobisti podjetja Huawei naj bi podkupovali poslance v zameno za podporo njihovim interesom.
    Peter Žerjavič 13. 3. 2025 | 20:31
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Medisove nagrade

    Med Medisovimi nagrajenci tudi slovenska zdravnica

    Dr. Alja Kavčič je strokovno komisijo prepričala s prispevkom na področju pediatrije, finalistka tudi nevrologinja Vesna Marija van Midden.
    Milka Bizovičar 13. 3. 2025 | 20:10
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Zahtevki

    Direktor je odgovoren za svoje odločitve

    Po pojasnilih 2TDK jih obravnava neodvisni zunanji nadzorni inženir.
    Janez Tomažič 13. 3. 2025 | 20:00
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Interaktivna grafika

    Kdaj je SDS prehitela Svobodo in kakšno je trenutno razmerje sil

    Z interaktivno grafiko smo primerjali podporo slovenskim političnim strankam v zadnjih treh letih.
    13. 3. 2025 | 19:55
    Premium
    Novice  |  Svet
    Vojna v Ukrajini

    Vladimir Putin je vrnil žogico Donaldu Trumpu

    Rusija bi na prekinitev ognja pristala z določenimi pogoji. Ukrajinci v Kurski oblasti se bodo predali ali umrli.
    Boris Čibej 13. 3. 2025 | 19:49
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Zahtevki

    Direktor je odgovoren za svoje odločitve

    Po pojasnilih 2TDK jih obravnava neodvisni zunanji nadzorni inženir.
    Janez Tomažič 13. 3. 2025 | 20:00
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Interaktivna grafika

    Kdaj je SDS prehitela Svobodo in kakšno je trenutno razmerje sil

    Z interaktivno grafiko smo primerjali podporo slovenskim političnim strankam v zadnjih treh letih.
    13. 3. 2025 | 19:55
    Premium
    Novice  |  Svet
    Vojna v Ukrajini

    Vladimir Putin je vrnil žogico Donaldu Trumpu

    Rusija bi na prekinitev ognja pristala z določenimi pogoji. Ukrajinci v Kurski oblasti se bodo predali ali umrli.
    Boris Čibej 13. 3. 2025 | 19:49
    Predstavitvene vsebine
    Promo
    Poslovne finance
    Vredno branja

    Podjetja v primežu plačilnih rokov – kdo v resnici financira posel

    V podjetništvu se kar naprej vrstijo različni izzivi, ki zahtevajo preoblikovanje in prilagoditev.
    Promo Delo 6. 3. 2025 | 11:56
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Vredno branja

    »Največje zadovoljstvo: pomagati človeku v stiski«

    Vzpostavljanje in negovanje poslovnih odnosov je v odvetništvu izjemnega pomena, saj temelji na zaupanju, strokovnosti in dolgoročnem sodelovanju.
    Promo Delo 13. 3. 2025 | 08:56
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Zdravljenje kalcinacije rame: vse, kar morate vedeti

    Pogost vzrok za hude bolečine in omejitev gibljivosti v rami, še posebej pri ženskah srednjih let, je kalcinacija v rami. Vzrok teh težav pa ni poškodba.
    Promo Delo 11. 3. 2025 | 08:35
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    DIGITALNO OGLAŠEVANJE

    Preverite, ali spadate med 7 odstotkov vseh Slovencev

    Odpirajo se nove priložnosti na trgu digitalnega oglaševanja.
    Promo Delo 10. 3. 2025 | 13:56
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Svet so ljudje
    Vredno branja

    Kako ustvariti popolno popotniško fotografijo

    Ste ljubitelj potovanj in že pričakujete naslednjo pustolovščino? Vedno znova iščete načine, kako ustvariti najlepšo fotografijo, tudi v najtežjih razmerah?
    Promo Delo 12. 3. 2025 | 08:38
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Svet so ljudje
    Vredno branja

    Kako ustvariti popolno popotniško fotografijo

    Ste ljubitelj potovanj in že pričakujete naslednjo pustolovščino? Vedno znova iščete načine, kako ustvariti najlepšo fotografijo, tudi v najtežjih razmerah?
    Promo Delo 12. 3. 2025 | 08:38
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Gradbeništvo 2025
    Vredno branja

    Pomgrad: Gradimo prihodnost s trajnostnimi rešitvami

    Skupina Pomgrad je sinonim za inovativnosti in trajnost. S projekti, ki segajo od infrastrukture do stanovanjskih objektov, ustvarja temelje za prihodnost.
    Promo Delo 7. 3. 2025 | 09:24
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    OBZORJE EVROPA

    Na voljo je več kot 95 milijard: je vaše podjetje upravičeno?

    Izkoristite podporo pri dostopu do nepovratnih sredstev in vključitvi v mednarodne konzorcije.
    Promo Delo 10. 3. 2025 | 08:42

    Novice

    SlovenijaEvropa izbiraEU 20 letLokalnoSvetZnanotehOkoljeČrna kronika

    Gospodarstvo

    NoviceLikeNextKarieraAvstrijska KoroškaD-Nepremičnine18. Poslovno-finančni sejem

    Delov poslovni center

    Nepremičnine 2025Gradbeništvo 2025Šport 2025Mobilne tehnologije 2025Podjetniške zvezde 2025Energetika 2025Zdravje 2025Kapitalski trgi 2025Izvozniki 2025

    Šport

    NogometKošarkaLuka DončićZimski športiKolesarstvoTenisRokometDrugi športiPariz 2024Šport zasebnoŠportne stave

    Kultura

    GlasbaFilm & TVOderKnjigaOceneVizualna umetnostKresnikRazno

    Mnenja

    KomentarjiKolumneGostujoče peroPisma bralcevOd srede do srede

    Magazin

    Svet so ljudjeZanimivostiPotovanjaAvtomobilnoDobro jutroGeneracija+
    Facebook
    Instagram
    X (Twitter)
    Tik Tok
    LinkedIn
    YouTube
    Google Play badgeApple AppStore badge
    Delo d.o.o.UredništvoOglaševanjeMali oglasiOsmrtniceSporočite nam namigEnglish
    Politika varstva zasebnostiPogoji uporabePiškotkiCopyright © Delo 2025. Vse pravice pridržane.Financira EU, logo