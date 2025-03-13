Luka Dončić broke viewership record in Boston

The Los Angeles Lakers basketball team is on a winning path with Luka Dončić, and the Slovenian star is also attracting viewers. The LA Lakers derby with Boston is always something special, and this time viewers had many reasons to be excited.

Saturday's victory for Boston (111:101) was watched by an average of 4.61 million viewers, with a peak of 5.3 million people at one point. The game was the most-watched event of Saturday evening in the USA. It was the most-watched regular-season game in the NBA in the last seven years, excluding Christmas Day games, which traditionally belong to the NBA and feature the biggest stars.

Saturday's duel attracted 92 percent more viewers than comparable regular-season games. The Dončić effect is already visible, and the rivalry is very much alive, says Boston star Jayson Tatum: "The NBA is better when both Boston and Los Angeles are good. There is an incredible history, and exceptional players have worn the jerseys of these two teams. The rivalry is very much alive."

Dončić will be back in action with the LA Lakers tonight at 00:30 when they visit Milwaukee. LeBron James has meanwhile returned to California, his rehabilitation is progressing well, but for the game against Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Lakers will once again be able to count on Dorian Finney-Smith.