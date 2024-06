Še ena od Gandhijev na poti v parlament

Galerija

(FILES) US linguist and political activist Noam Chomsky is pictured during a press conference after visiting former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, arrested for corruption in the Federal Police Superintendence in Curitiba, Brazil, on September 20, 2018. American intellectual, linguist, and dissident Noam Chomsky was discharged from a hospital in Sao Paolo on June 18, 2024, the facility said, and would continue an undisclosed treatment at home. The report came as the 95-year-old's wife, Valeria Wasserman, dismissed media reports that Chomsky had died, saying in an email to AFP: "It's false. He is well." (Photo by Heuler Andrey/AFP) Foto Heuler Andrey Afp