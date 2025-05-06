  • Delo d.o.o.
    Slovenija

    Trump prepovedal izdajo vizumom tujim študentom na Harvardu

    Spremljamo aktualne novice doma in na tujem. Vse na enem mestu.
    (FILES) US President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2025. US President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban June 4, 2025 targeting 12 countries, saying it was spurred by an attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado that authorities blamed on a man they said was in the country illegally. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP) Foto Roberto Schmidt Afp
    (FILES) US President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2025. US President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban June 4, 2025 targeting 12 countries, saying it was spurred by an attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado that authorities blamed on a man they said was in the country illegally. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP) Foto Roberto Schmidt Afp
    R. I.
    5. 6. 2025 | 07:08
    5. 6. 2025 | 07:08
    Prinašamo ažurne informacije o političnem dogajanju, gospodarskih trendih, vremenskih razmerah in drugih ključnih dogodkih, ki bodo zaznamovali dan.

    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Davki

    Minister govori eno, Furs drugo, Rok Snežič ploska

    Finančni minister Klemen Boštjančič je z obrambo pred očitki o previsokih davkih navdušil razvpitega doktorja davčnih utaj.
    Novica Mihajlović 4. 6. 2025 | 10:40
    Mnenja  |  Gostujoče pero
    Zapis Aurelia Jurija

    Bivši predsednik končno snel masko …

    Škandalozno, Borut! Da bi se spustil tako nizko, si nisem predstavljal niti takrat, ko sva se najbolj prepirala.
    4. 6. 2025 | 05:00
    Novice  |  Črna kronika
    Rogaška Slatina

    Policija še preiskuje okoliščine umora v Rogaški Slatini

    Osumljenec je z več streli ubil 48-letnega moškega, pozneje pa z enim strelom še sebe. Za pištolo je imel ustrezno listino.
    4. 6. 2025 | 05:58
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Od srede do srede

    Markeš: Dobro je, da Pahor nima več nobene teže

    Delova komentatorja Janez Markeš in Ali Žerdin sta razpravljala o genocidu, Gazi in Izraelu.
    4. 6. 2025 | 17:30
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Poslovni dogodki nove generacije: ko se posel združi z dobrim počutjem

    Poslovna srečanja v velnes okolju so trend prihodnosti – spodbujajo mreženje, produktivnost in krepijo dobro počutje udeležencev.
    Promo Delo 4. 6. 2025 | 09:10
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Eden najbolj pionirskih primerov digitalizacije v Sloveniji

    Sodelovanje Telekoma in Cinkarne pri zasebnem 5G omrežju utrjuje Slovenijo v vrhu globalnih inovatorjev in napoveduje digitalno preobrazbo industrije.
    29. 5. 2025 | 08:22
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    ŠOTORI

    Slovenska formula, ki že 35 let deluje ob vsakem vremenu

    Družinsko podjetje Petre šotori – hale d. o. o. s sedežem na Vranskem že 35 let navdihuje in vodi uspešna ter povezana ekipa.
    Promo Delo 28. 5. 2025 | 10:21
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Vredno branja

    Slovenske družine, ki so se podale na pot samooskrbe

    Ko se odločite, da je čas, da sedete na hitri vlak, ki pelje proti zelenemu prehodu, postane ustvarjanje prihrankov vaš novi življenjski slog.
    Promo Delo 2. 6. 2025 | 09:46
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Poslovna konferenca

    Od podatkovne avtoceste do avta brez volana

    V prihodnje bo treba urediti sobivanje vozil, ki se pogovarjajo med sabo, in vozil, ki tega še ne znajo.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc, Borut Tavčar 4. 6. 2025 | 12:32
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Mobilne tehnologije 2025

    Denarnica v dlani, banka v oblaku

    Gostje okrogle mize so razpravljali o tem, kako in kako drugače kot smo vajeni zdaj, bomo v prihodnosti plačevali v prihodnosti.
    Milka Bizovičar, Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 4. 6. 2025 | 12:25
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Mobilne tehnologije 2025

    Umetna inteligenca lahko deluje celo bolj čustveno kot ljudje

    Prihodnost z umetno inteligenco je lahko bolj učinkovita ali le bolj hladna in neosebna.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc, Borut Tavčar, Milka Bizovičar 4. 6. 2025 | 09:55
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Mobilne tehnologije 2025

    Vas umetna inteligenca fascinira ali vam vliva strah?

    Medijska hiša Delo z današnjo poslovno konferenco zaokrožuje večmesečno poslovno kampanjo Mobilne tehnologije 2025: Tehnologija v gibanju.
    Milka Bizovičar, Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 4. 6. 2025 | 06:00
    današnje novicedanes doma in na tujemHarvard

    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Spremljamo

         V živo: Trump prepovedal izdajo vizumom tujim študentom na Harvardu

    Spremljamo aktualne novice doma in na tujem. Vse na enem mestu.
    5. 6. 2025 | 07:08
    Novice  |  Svet
    Potniška industrija

    Z zaračunavanjem prtljage letalske družbe do milijard evrov dobička

    Samo ameriške letalske družbe so lani zaslužile 7,27 milijarde dolarjev iz stroškov za prijavo prtljage.
    5. 6. 2025 | 06:36
    Novice  |  Znanoteh
    Znanstvenica spreminja svet

    Proti vročini in suši odporen krompir

    Angelika Vižintin s pristopi podatkovne znanosti in strojnega učenja za obdelavo in interpretacijo raznovrstnih podatkov raziskuje krompir.
    Saša Senica 5. 6. 2025 | 06:00
    Kultura  |  Razno
    Poletni festivali

    Festivalsko rajanje od junija do avgusta

    Številne kraje bodo v prihodnjih mesecih vedrili glasbeni, filmski, literarni in gledališki dogodki domačih in tujih ustvarjalcev.
    Pia Prezelj 5. 6. 2025 | 06:00
    Karikatura

    Okoljevarstvenik

    Politika vedno vidi prednostne naloge drugje, ne v ohranjanju zdravega in razmeroma varnega okolja.
    Marko Kočevar 5. 6. 2025 | 05:55
    Novice  |  Znanoteh
    Znanstvenica spreminja svet

    Proti vročini in suši odporen krompir

    Angelika Vižintin s pristopi podatkovne znanosti in strojnega učenja za obdelavo in interpretacijo raznovrstnih podatkov raziskuje krompir.
    Saša Senica 5. 6. 2025 | 06:00
    Kultura  |  Razno
    Poletni festivali

    Festivalsko rajanje od junija do avgusta

    Številne kraje bodo v prihodnjih mesecih vedrili glasbeni, filmski, literarni in gledališki dogodki domačih in tujih ustvarjalcev.
    Pia Prezelj 5. 6. 2025 | 06:00
    Karikatura

    Okoljevarstvenik

    Politika vedno vidi prednostne naloge drugje, ne v ohranjanju zdravega in razmeroma varnega okolja.
    Marko Kočevar 5. 6. 2025 | 05:55
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Vredno branja

    Z defibrilatorji opremljena vsaka slovenska občina

    Društvo AED vsem 212 slovenskim občinam namenilo sredstva za nakup avtomatskega zunanjega defibrilatorja (AED) in pripadajoče zaščitne omarice.
    Promo Delo 2. 6. 2025 | 08:29
    Gospodarstvo  |  Dobrih 80
    Vredno branja

    (VIDEO) Fructalove ikone, s katerimi so odraščali številni Slovenci

    Ste se kdaj vprašali, iz katerih jabolk nastane okusen Fructalov sok in kakšen je postopek izdelave priljubljene Frutabele?
    Promo Delo 29. 5. 2025 | 08:41
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Piranska sol – biser slovenske kulinarike z zaščiteno označbo porekla

    Slovenska kulinarična dediščina je bogata z izdelki, ki so plod stoletij znanja, tradicije in spoštovanja do narave.
    Promo Delo 2. 6. 2025 | 14:21
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    ENERGETIKA

    Neizkoriščeni potenciali za hlajenje

    Leto 2024 je bilo za energetiko v EU in tudi v Sloveniji precej zahtevno, saj je bilo še vedno zaznamovano s posledicami energetske krize iz preteklih let.
    Promo Delo 2. 6. 2025 | 09:05
    Novice  |  Okolje
    Vredno branja

    Z eno potezo privarčevali več kot 2.000 evrov na leto

    Slovenski trg samooskrbe z električno energijo se spopada z ukinitvijo klasičnih letnih neto meritev, kar je povzročilo negotovost pri potrošnikih.
    Promo Delo 2. 6. 2025 | 15:10
    Novice  |  Znanoteh
    Mobilne tehnologije

    Kranjsko podjetje, ki deluje od Malte do Kuvajta in Avstralije

    Peter Pustatičnik in Andraž Kranjc o prihodnosti digitalne oskrbe in tehnoloških rešitvah, ki spreminjajo zdravstveni sistem in sistem oskrbe na domu.
    Gregor Knafelc 12. 5. 2025 | 14:00
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Izobraževanje

    Ekskluzivne napovedi strokovnjakov: Kako bo tehnologija spremenila naš svet

    DIGGIT, največja slovenska konferenca o trendih prihodnosti, letos poteka pod sloganom »Z nami na Mars!«.
    Promo Delo 4. 6. 2025 | 08:18
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    KIBERNETSKA VARNOST

    »Delamo nelegalne stvari – na legalen način«

    Z Daliborjem Vukovićem o tem, zakaj so antivirusi preteklost, kako prepoznati novodobne prevare in zakaj je kibernetska varnost naša osebna odgovornost.
    3. 6. 2025 | 11:24
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Poletje

    Klima, ventilator ali naravno hlajenje – kaj vas bo bolj ohladilo?

    Pametno hlajenje, ki ga vodi vaš ritem življenja...
    Promo Delo 29. 5. 2025 | 15:48
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Celostno zdravljenje rupture medialnega meniskusa

    Rupture meniskusa so boleče in omejujoče. Žal so precej pogoste, med najpogostejšimi poškodbami v kolenu.
    Promo Delo 3. 6. 2025 | 09:33
    Kultura  |  Glasba
    SLOVENSKA FILHARMONIJA

    Kdo je Gruzijec, ki bo zatresel Ljubljano?

    Slovenska filharmonija v sezoni 2025/26 vedno številčnejše občinstvo koncertov klasične glasbe nagovarja s sloganom »Moč lepote«.
    Promo Delo 2. 6. 2025 | 07:58
