Na morju proti Španiji letos umrlo več kot 5000 migrantov

Galerija

TOPSHOT - Migrants sit in a boat, after the Spanish Salvamento Maritimo (Sea Search and Rescue agency) vessel "Salvamar Adhara" rescued around 250 migrants in three different boats at sea, at La Restinga port, in the municipality of El Pinar on the Canary Island of El Hierro, on February 4, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER/AFP) Foto Stringer Afp