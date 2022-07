Van Vleutenova prva na Pogačarjevi gori

Odpri galerijo

Movistar Team's Dutch rider Annemiek Van Vleuten celebrates her overall leader yellow jersey on the podium at the end of the 8th and final stage of the new edition of the Women's Tour de France cycling race, 123,3 km between Lure and La Super Planche des Belles Filles, on July 31, 2022. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD/AFP) Foto Jeff Pachoud Afp