    Kolesarstvo

    Zadnje dejanje na Montmartru

    Zadnja etapa na Touru bo čisto drugačna, kot smo vajeni.
    TOPSHOT - Team Visma - Lease a bike team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard taps the back of UAE Team Emirates - XRG team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar as they cross the finish line of the 20th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 184.2 km between Nantua and Pontarlier, in the Jura, eastern France, on July 26, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO/AFP) Foto Marco Bertorello Afp
    TOPSHOT - Team Visma - Lease a bike team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard taps the back of UAE Team Emirates - XRG team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar as they cross the finish line of the 20th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 184.2 km between Nantua and Pontarlier, in the Jura, eastern France, on July 26, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO/AFP) Foto Marco Bertorello Afp
    Miroslav Cvjetičanin
    27. 7. 2025 | 08:18
    27. 7. 2025 | 08:18
    Dirko po Franciji spremljamo v živo, pripravili smo pregled favoritov, najbolj zanimivih gorskih etap, v tabeli najdete vse profile, zmagovalce, aktualne rezultate in analize.

    Marjeta in Mirko Pogačar: Če gre za Urško, pri Tadeju ni šale

    Ob druženju z Mirkom in Marjeto Pogačar je zelo težko ugotoviti, da je njun sin globalni športni zvezdnik.
    Miha Hočevar 26. 7. 2025 | 08:00
    Kaj pomeni turbokrožišče, kakršno se odpira pri ljubljanskih Žalah

    Zakaj ravno najbolj varna krožišča med vozniki povzročajo največ zmede? Z učiteljema vožnje o tem, kako varno preiti skozi takšno krožišče.
    Daša Mavrič 25. 7. 2025 | 12:00
    Golobova homeopatija

    Nazadnje je Golob največji zmagovalec. Gibanje Svoboda je bilo, poleg tandema Logar–Irgl, edina stranka, ki je obakrat glasovala proti razpisu referenduma.
    Luka Lisjak Gabrijelčič 26. 7. 2025 | 05:00
    S čim se hrani Pogačar? Priljubljen je mango, težave s čokolado

    Dirka po Franciji se bliža koncu, prehrana je v najbolj zahtevnih etapah še toliko bolj pomembna, saj ima lahko že majhna napaka velike, usodne posledice.
    Nejc Grilc 26. 7. 2025 | 05:10
    Študij je lahko tudi drugačen: droni, UI, robotika in stik s prihodnostjo

    Prihodnost naslednjih generacij ni odvisna le od učenja teorije. Današnji študenti potrebujejo drugačna znanja, ki se razvijejo skupaj z napredkom.
    Promo Delo 24. 7. 2025 | 10:28
    Septembrska simfonična eleganca in operna strast

    V začetku septembra bo Gallusova dvorana Cankarjevega doma prizorišče izjemnih glasbenih večerov letošnjega 73. Ljubljana Festivala.
    Promo Delo 24. 7. 2025 | 08:13
    Skrivnosti slovenske gastronomije v novi prestižni reviji OK magazin

    Odkrijte edinstvene zgodbe in navdihujoče ustvarjalce, ki slovensko gastronomijo dvigujejo na svetovno raven – z OK magazinom boste vedno korak pred trendi.
    23. 6. 2025 | 10:06
    Terase 2025: ko je udobje na prostem enako pomembno kot v notranjosti

    Leto 2025 zaznamuje nov premik v dojemanju zunanjih ambientov.
    Promo Delo 22. 7. 2025 | 09:23
    Neprezrto: ogrevanje kot luknja v energetskem prehodu

    Daljinsko ogrevanje predstavlja hrbtenico ogrevalne infrastrukture v številnih evropskih državah.
    Miran Varga 26. 7. 2025 | 06:00
    Kar 51 milijonov za daljinske sisteme ogrevanja in hlajenja

    Prvi rok za vloge je 11. september. Z razpisom se želi povečati proizvodnjo električne energije in toplote iz obnovljivih virov energije in odpadne toplote.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 26. 7. 2025 | 05:00
    Sodobni cement bo ključen pri razogljičenju betonskih gradenj

    Proizvodnja cementa je eden večjih virov emisij ogljikovega dioksida, saj predstavlja okoli sedem odstotkov vseh globalnih emisij.
    Miran Varga 24. 7. 2025 | 06:00
    Mednarodni razpis za inovativna podjetja

    Gre za spodbujanje sodelovanja MSP pri razvoju tržno usmerjenih rešitev v mednarodnih konzorcijih.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 24. 7. 2025 | 05:30
    Šport  |  Kolesarstvo
    Dvojec iz ozadja

    Mauro Gianetti: Smo kot družina, skrbimo eden za drugega

    Vodja ekipe UAE Team Emirates-XRG in športni direktor Andrej Hauptman sta razkrila ozadje zmagovalne forme Tadeja Pogačarja.
    27. 7. 2025 | 08:38
    Zdravila proti debelosti niso zdravila proti slabi samopodobi

    Z nutricionistom Mariom Sambolcem o pasteh hitrega hujšanja.
    Lucijan Zalokar 27. 7. 2025 | 08:30
    Izraelska vojska naj bi v delih Gaze začasno prekinila operacije

    Prekinitev naj bi veljala »vsak dan do nadaljnjega obvestila«, razlogi zanjo pa naj bi bili humanitarne narave.
    27. 7. 2025 | 08:23
    Zadnje dejanje na Montmartru

    Zadnja etapa na Touru bo čisto drugačna, kot smo vajeni.
    Miroslav Cvjetičanin 27. 7. 2025 | 08:18
    Trije rodovi na veslaških brzicah

    Začelo se je z dedom Tonetom, nadaljevalo z njegovim sinom Simonom, zdaj divjevodaški svetovni vrh krojita Eva Alina in Žiga Lin Hočevar.
    Grega Kališnik 27. 7. 2025 | 08:00
