Đoković believes that rules do not apply equally to everyone

The Serbian star Novak Đoković, before his appearance at the tournament in Doha, emphasized that there are too many inconsistencies in the handling of different cases, focusing on the different treatment of Jannik Sinner and Iga Świątek compared to less recognizable players.

In recent weeks, the tennis world has been stirred by the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which reached an agreement with the world's number one player Sinner. In March last year, traces of clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that increases muscle mass, were found in the Italian.

Although he faced a two-year suspension, WADA decided on a milder penalty – only a three-month ban from competition. Sinner will thus be able to return to tournaments before the French Open at Roland Garros.

A similar treatment was received by the world's number two player Świątek, who tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance that improves blood flow and increases endurance. The Pole received only a one-month ban from competition, with WADA waiving an appeal against the decision of the International Tennis Federation.

Đoković very critical

“Most players I spoke to in the locker room are not happy with the outcome of these cases,” said Đoković, who returned to the courts in Qatar three weeks after withdrawing from the semi-final match at the Australian Open. “Most players believe they had more favorable treatment. It seems like you can almost influence the outcome if you are a top player and have access to the best lawyers.”

“There are so many inconsistencies between cases that it is time to seriously review the anti-doping system,” added Đoković, pointing to a number of issues that the existing anti-doping oversight in professional tennis raises.

His stance was also supported by the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), a union co-founded by the Serbian star in 2021. In a statement on social media platform X, they wrote that the current system “shows unacceptable bias” and that a comprehensive review of procedures is needed.

Đoković called for more consistent and fair implementation of anti-doping rules, as the current system, in his opinion, undermines the trust of players and fans in the integrity of the sport. “If we want to maintain the fairness of tennis, the same rules must apply to everyone, regardless of how big your name is,” concluded the Serbian champion.