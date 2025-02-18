  • Delo d.o.o.
    Đoković believes that rules do not apply equally to everyone

    Novak Đoković, ahead of the ATP tournament in Doha, which the Serbian will start today, sharply criticized the functioning of the anti-doping system in tennis.
    Đoković called for more consistent and fair implementation of anti-doping rules. PHOTO: Edgar Su/Reuters
    Galerija
    Đoković called for more consistent and fair implementation of anti-doping rules. PHOTO: Edgar Su/Reuters
    Delo UI
    18. 2. 2025 | 10:50
    18. 2. 2025 | 13:58
    3:30
    A+A-

    The Serbian star Novak Đoković, before his appearance at the tournament in Doha, emphasized that there are too many inconsistencies in the handling of different cases, focusing on the different treatment of Jannik Sinner and Iga Świątek compared to less recognizable players.

    In recent weeks, the tennis world has been stirred by the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which reached an agreement with the world's number one player Sinner. In March last year, traces of clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that increases muscle mass, were found in the Italian.

    Although he faced a two-year suspension, WADA decided on a milder penalty – only a three-month ban from competition. Sinner will thus be able to return to tournaments before the French Open at Roland Garros.

    In March last year, traces of clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that increases muscle mass, were found in the Italian. PHOTO: Martin Keep/AFP
    In March last year, traces of clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that increases muscle mass, were found in the Italian. PHOTO: Martin Keep/AFP

    A similar treatment was received by the world's number two player Świątek, who tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance that improves blood flow and increases endurance. The Pole received only a one-month ban from competition, with WADA waiving an appeal against the decision of the International Tennis Federation.

    Đoković very critical

    “Most players I spoke to in the locker room are not happy with the outcome of these cases,” said Đoković, who returned to the courts in Qatar three weeks after withdrawing from the semi-final match at the Australian Open. “Most players believe they had more favorable treatment. It seems like you can almost influence the outcome if you are a top player and have access to the best lawyers.”

    “There are so many inconsistencies between cases that it is time to seriously review the anti-doping system,” added Đoković, pointing to a number of issues that the existing anti-doping oversight in professional tennis raises.

    His stance was also supported by the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), a union co-founded by the Serbian star in 2021. In a statement on social media platform X, they wrote that the current system “shows unacceptable bias” and that a comprehensive review of procedures is needed.

    The Pole received only a one-month ban from competition, with WADA waiving an appeal against the decision of the International Tennis Federation. PHOTO: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters
    The Pole received only a one-month ban from competition, with WADA waiving an appeal against the decision of the International Tennis Federation. PHOTO: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

    Đoković called for more consistent and fair implementation of anti-doping rules, as the current system, in his opinion, undermines the trust of players and fans in the integrity of the sport. “If we want to maintain the fairness of tennis, the same rules must apply to everyone, regardless of how big your name is,” concluded the Serbian champion.

    Premium
    Šport  |  Zimski športi
    Smučarski skoki

    Nekdanja šampionka ostra: Polovico skakalk bi morali diskvalificirati

    Nika Prevc bi si lahko ob takšnem nadaljevanju že pred svojim 20. rojstnim dnevom podarila drugi veliki kristalni globus. Maren Lundby brez dlake na jeziku.
    Miha Šimnovec 17. 2. 2025 | 19:04
    Premium
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Vredno branja

    Znano je, za koliko se bodo zvišale pokojnine

    Pokojnine se bodo uskladile za 4,5 odstotka. Po okvirnih izračunih bo zagotovljena pokojnina za polno dobo 782 evrov.
    Barbara Hočevar 18. 2. 2025 | 05:00
    Premium
    Šport  |  Zimski športi
    Smučarski skoki

    Hudo je bilo tudi Niki Prevc: Preprosto se mi ni zdelo pošteno

    Nika Prevc na Ljubnem še potrdila prevlado. Njeno slavje polepšali oče in brata. Uspešen ognjeni krst Mie Ingolič in Taje Sitar. Grd padec mlade Norvežanke.
    Miha Šimnovec 16. 2. 2025 | 20:13
    Premium
    Šport  |  Zimski športi
    Smučarski skoki

    Ker se Nika z njo ni prepirala, ji je to vrnila

    Najboljša smučarska skakalka Nika Prevc je svojo premoč včeraj potrdila tudi na Ljubnem, kjer bo danes in jutri lovila naslednji zmagi v svetovnem pokalu.
    Miha Šimnovec 15. 2. 2025 | 05:01
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Artroza: kako jo učinkovito reševati s fizioterapijo?

    Artroza je progresivna nevnetna bolezen, ki doleti milijone ljudi po vsem svetu in lahko močno vpliva na kakovost življenja, če ni ustrezno obravnavana.
    Promo Delo 18. 2. 2025 | 08:30
    Promo
    Novice  |  Znanoteh
    Vredno branja

    Neverjetni popusti! Ponudba, ki ste jo komaj čakali

    Iščete popolno darilo za to valentinovo? Ne iščite dlje od najnovejših Microsoftovih izdelkov, ki prinašajo moč, varnost in učinkovitost na dosegu roke.
    Promo Delo 14. 2. 2025 | 13:00
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Kako se pripraviti na zimske počitnice

    Ste pripravljeni na popolne zimske počitnice, brez skrbi in nepričakovanih težav?
    Promo Delo 12. 2. 2025 | 08:28
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Gradbeništvo 2025
    Vredno branja

    Izjemna priložnost za slovenske študente: praksa v tujini

    Ko teorijo lahko obogatiš s prakso, in to celo v tujih podjetjih, je to dodana vrednost, o kateri sanja marsikateri študent.
    Promo Delo 17. 2. 2025 | 13:48
    Delov poslovni center  |  Gradbeništvo 2025
    Največji letošnji projekti

    Na železnicah v drugi investicijski cikel

    Poteka državno prostorsko načrtovanje nadgradnje 36 odstotkov vseh železniških prog.
    Nejc Gole 15. 2. 2025 | 06:00
    Delov poslovni center  |  Gradbeništvo 2025
    Vredno branja

    Reciklaža gradbenih materialov odvisna tudi od naročnikov

    V evropskem gradbeništvu se ponovno uporabi 40 odstotkov materialov, naročniki so še vedno prepričani, da so naravni materiali boljši od recikliranih.
    Milka Bizovičar 15. 2. 2025 | 05:30
    Delov poslovni center  |  Gradbeništvo 2025
    Vredno branja

    Gradbeništvo v 2025: kam usmeriti investicije in kako ujeti trende

    Gradbeništvo se v zadnjem času spoprijema z zahtevnimi razmerami, ki odpirajo tudi nove priložnosti, predvsem na področju trajnostnega razvoja in inovacij.
    11. 2. 2025 | 15:25
    Delov poslovni center  |  Gradbeništvo 2025
    Gradbeništvo 2025

    Z digitalizacijo tudi do večmilijonskih prihrankov

    Z uporabo BIM tehnologij lahko skupni prihranki gradbenih stroškov znašajo od 20 do 30 odstotkov celotnega investicijskega proračuna.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 1. 2. 2025 | 06:00

    Novak ĐokovićATPDohatenis

    Novice  |  Slovenija
    Diplomacija

    Slovenec Brozina na enega najvišjih položajev v svetu EU

    Slovenski diplomat prevzel mesto generalnega direktorja direktorata za kmetijstvo, ribištvo, socialne zadeve in zdravje.
    18. 2. 2025 | 15:00
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Inavguracija Zorana Milanovića

    Modna lekcija hrvaške prve dame

    Na Hrvaškem so spet opazili in pohvalili predsednikovo soprogo Sanjo Musić Milanović, ki je že znana po svojem prefinjenem slogu.
    18. 2. 2025 | 15:00
    Šport  |  Drugi športi
    Premium
    Kultura  |  Ocene
    Šport  |  Nogomet
    Šport  |  Drugi športi
    Premium
    Kultura  |  Ocene
    Delov poslovni center  |  Gradbeništvo 2025
    Vredno branja

    Gradbeništvo v 2025: kam usmeriti investicije in kako ujeti trende

    Gradbeništvo se v zadnjem času spoprijema z zahtevnimi razmerami, ki odpirajo tudi nove priložnosti, predvsem na področju trajnostnega razvoja in inovacij.
    11. 2. 2025 | 15:25
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Vredno branja

    »Partnerji, ki jih dobimo prek priporočil, so veliko bolj zvesti«

    Slovensko podjetje, ki desetletja uspešno deluje na trgu pisarniške opreme, dokazuje, da so kakovostne storitve, zaupanje strank in mreženje ključni za uspeh.
    Promo Delo 13. 2. 2025 | 08:46
    Promo
    Kultura  |  Knjiga
    Vredno branja

    »Zgodba, ki me je odnesla – in mi pripeljala ljubezen«

    Ob številnih vsakodnevnih obveznostih nam vedno manj časa ostaja za nekaj tako preprostega in za številne med nami življenjsko nujnega, kot je branje.
    Promo Delo 10. 2. 2025 | 08:59
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Peugeot FlexCare jamstvo: sedem let vožnje brez skrbi

    Pri Peugeotu so jamstvo FlexCare svojih priljubljenih modelov 208 in 2008 podaljšali s petih na sedem let.
    Promo Delo 17. 2. 2025 | 08:25
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Vredno branja

    Naravne nesreče opozarjajo na nujnost vlaganja v elektrodistribucijsko omrežje

    Zanesljiva preskrba z električno energijo je danes ključnega pomena, zato je nujno vlagati v širitve in rekonstrukcije na tem področju.
    Promo Delo 17. 2. 2025 | 13:52
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Optimizacija spletnih strani – kaj je in kako jo izvajati

    Optimizacija spletnih strani (SEO) je postopek, s katerim izboljšamo vidnost in uvrstitev spletne strani v iskalnikih, kot sta Google ali Bing.
    Promo Delo 12. 2. 2025 | 14:09
    Promo
    Poslovne finance
    Vredno branja

    Kako lahko tudi nabavniki vplivajo na poslovanje podjetij

    Ste vedeli, da lahko že majhne spremembe v upravljanju obratnega kapitala odločajo med finančno stabilnostjo in likvidnostnimi težavami podjetja?
    5. 2. 2025 | 10:04

