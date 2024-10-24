New President of the Constitutional Court will be Rok Čeferin

Matej Accetto's three-year term as President of the Constitutional Court expires in mid-December. The Constitutional Judges decided on his successor today.

Today, the current Vice President Dr. Rok Čeferin was elected as the next President of the Constitutional Court. He will assume the role of President on December 16, 2024, the Constitutional Court announced.

The President of the Constitutional Court is elected by the Constitutional Judges from among themselves for a term of three years. The voting is secret, and a majority of votes from all Constitutional Judges is required for election. If no candidate is elected in the first round, the two candidates who received the most votes proceed to the second round. The election of the Vice President of the Constitutional Court is conducted in the same manner, as described to STA by the Constitutional Court.

As further explained, the rules of procedure of the Constitutional Court stipulate that the election of the President must generally be conducted thirty days before the expiration of the term of the previous President.

Accetto was elected President of the Constitutional Court on November 8, 2021, and began his three-year term on December 16 of that year.

After the three-year term, the same Constitutional Judge can be re-elected as President, although this has not happened so far. Accetto is the 12th President of the Constitutional Court.

According to Delo, Accetto is also one of seven candidates vying for the position of Judge at the EU Court, where he served as an intern for several months in 2003.

Čeferin assumed the role of Constitutional Judge on September 28, 2019, and the role of Vice President of the Constitutional Court on December 16, 2021.