Danes doma in na tujem: Iberski polotok postopoma dobiva nazaj elektriko

Galerija

This photograph shows the Restauradores Square with electricity restored after a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France, in Lisbon on April 28, 2025.. A "massive" power cut late on April 28, 2025 morning affected the whole of the Iberian peninsula and part of France, according to Portuguese electricity network operator REN. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP) Foto Patricia De Melo Moreira Afp