    Slovenija

    Danes doma in na tujem: Iberski polotok postopoma dobiva nazaj elektriko

    Spremljamo aktualne novice doma in na tujem. Vse na enem mestu.
    This photograph shows the Restauradores Square with electricity restored after a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France, in Lisbon on April 28, 2025.. A "massive" power cut late on April 28, 2025 morning affected the whole of the Iberian peninsula and part of France, according to Portuguese electricity network operator REN. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP) Foto Patricia De Melo Moreira Afp
    This photograph shows the Restauradores Square with electricity restored after a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France, in Lisbon on April 28, 2025.. A "massive" power cut late on April 28, 2025 morning affected the whole of the Iberian peninsula and part of France, according to Portuguese electricity network operator REN. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP) Foto Patricia De Melo Moreira Afp
    29. 4. 2025 | 06:21
    0:34
    Prinašamo ažurne informacije o političnem dogajanju, gospodarskih trendih, vremenskih razmerah in drugih ključnih dogodkih, ki bodo zaznamovali dan.

    Magazin  |  Svet so ljudje
    Alexandra Fröhlich

    Pisateljico uspešnic našli umorjeno

    Nemška pisateljica in novinarka Alexandra Fröhlich je bila verjetno ustreljena na svoji bivalni ladji na reki Labi.
    27. 4. 2025 | 19:58
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vatikan

    Kdo je Slovenec, ki se podaja v tekmo za novega papeža?

    Slovenski kardinal iz Argentine Vinko Bokalič Iglič se je rodil slovenskim staršem, Slovenijo pa je nazadnje obiskal ob božiču lani.
    26. 4. 2025 | 16:30
    Premium
    Razno
    Italija

    Tudi to so Pompeji: opijanje, zabava in seks

    Na drugem najbolj obiskanem italijanskem arheološkem najdišču so to pomlad naleteli na pomembni najdbi.
    Veso Stojanov 28. 4. 2025 | 09:42
    Premium
    Novice  |  Svet
    Vatikan

    Stavnice na konklavu napovedujejo hitro odločitev

    Konklave se bo začel sedmega maja popoldne v Sikstinski kapeli.
    Tone Hočevar 28. 4. 2025 | 19:00
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Generacija+
    Zavarovanji Specialisti in Specialisti+

    Brez čakanja: od prvega simptoma do obravnave v nekaj dneh

    Globok vdih, izdih, prijetna utrujenost po rekreaciji, miren spanec in telo, ki prekipeva od zdravja – dokler to imamo, zdravje jemljemo za samoumevno.
    Promo Delo 28. 4. 2025 | 09:03
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Ekskluzivno darilo: prvi pregled v vrednosti 1000 EUR

    Kaj pravite, bi še pred poletjem sprejeli odločitev, ki bi dokončno spremenila vaše življenje?
    Promo Delo 22. 4. 2025 | 08:07
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Vredno branja

    Video: Secesijska stavba v Ljubljani, ki privablja nove obiskovalce

    Promo Delo 22. 4. 2025 | 08:43
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Dom

    Kako varno shraniti gotovino, zlato in umetnine?

    Dom ni le prostor – je občutek varnosti, topline in miru. Poskrbite, da bo varen tudi v nepredvidljivih trenutkih.
    Promo Delo 18. 4. 2025 | 13:07
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Mobilne tehnologije 2025

    Varnost plačil v dobi umetne inteligence in globalnih prevar

    Za varnost plačilnih sistemov so odgovorni vsi v verigi. Daleč največ pa zanjo naredijo lastniki plačilnih omrežij.
    Miran Varga 25. 4. 2025 | 06:00
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Mobilne tehnologije 2025

    Največ lizinških pogodb za osebna vozila

    Povpraševanje: Povečanje je zaznano po »all inclusive« operativnem lizingu
    Milka Bizovičar 25. 4. 2025 | 05:00
    Delov poslovni center  |  Šport 2025
    Šport 2025

    Pri delu so mu v pomoč izkušnje vrhunskega športnika in trenerja

    Rožleta Prezlja, varuha športnikovih pravic, najbolj žalosti nepripravljenost za iskanje rešitev v dobro športnikov in športa.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 24. 4. 2025 | 06:00
    Delov poslovni center  |  Šport 2025
    Šport 2025

    Osvetljevanje tem, pomembnih za vse

    Nenehno je treba ozaveščati o pomenu skrbi za dobro počutje in zdravje.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 24. 4. 2025 | 05:30
    danesdanašnje novicenovice dneva

    Live
    Novice  |  Slovenija
    V živo

    Danes doma in na tujem: Iberski polotok postopoma dobiva nazaj elektriko

    Spremljamo aktualne novice doma in na tujem. Vse na enem mestu.
    29. 4. 2025 | 06:21
    Premium
    Kultura  |  Knjiga
    Vredno branja

    Distopije našega vsakdana

    Dobili smo slovenski prevod kultnega dela Ursule K. Le Guin Nebeški mlin.
    Zdenko Matoz 29. 4. 2025 | 06:00
    Premium
    Kultura  |  Knjiga
    Ana Schnabl

    Ana Schnabl: Kako zdržati, česar se zdržati ne da

    Izkušnje nasilja zarežejo v spomin, ga razkosavajo, tišajo, sprevračajo, pravi avtorica romana September Ana Schnabl.
    Pia Prezelj 29. 4. 2025 | 06:00
    Kresnik  |  Mlado pero
    Mlado pero

    Skozi razpoke jezika: o poeziji Alje Pušič

    Med najizrazitejšimi odlikami avtoričinega pesniškega izraza je njegova skrbno odmerjena jedrnatost.
    29. 4. 2025 | 06:00
    Kresnik  |  Mlado pero
    Mlado pero

    Ukvarjanje s sabo in ukvarjanje s poezijo vidim strogo ločeno

    »Poezija izraža vrednote, ki jih iščem tudi v ljudeh,« pravi pesnica Alja Pušič, ki se predstavlja v rubriki Mlado pero.
    Pia Prezelj 29. 4. 2025 | 06:00
    Premium
    Kultura  |  Knjiga
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    NEZGODE

    Avto je poškodovan. Kaj pa zdaj?

    Ne glede na to, ali vas zjutraj na parkirišču pričaka poškodovan avto ali se neprijetnost zgodi na poti – v ključnih trenutkih šteje, da lahko ukrepate takoj.
    Promo Delo 25. 4. 2025 | 08:55
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    DOBRODELNOST

    Kdo so štirje junaki, simboli novih vrednot?

    Ko smo stopili med rolkarje v Centru urbanih športov v ljubljanskih Stožicah, nas je presenetila zanimiva podrobnost.
    Promo Delo 22. 4. 2025 | 15:41
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Vstopite v svet vrhunske hrane in vina

    Ljubitelji kulinarike, pozor! V osrčju slovenske Istre je zaživel edinstven gastronomski laboratorij, namenjen vsem kulinaričnim navdušencem.
    Promo Delo 25. 4. 2025 | 15:37
    Promo
    Šport  |  Drugi športi
    Vredno branja

    Luka Fonda: Značaj turbomotorja z dirkaškim DNK

    Kdo zares razume potrebe in želje športnih plezalcev, če ne Luka Fonda, odločen, fokusiran voditelj, ki zase pravi, da ne potrebuje nagrad in ovacij.
    Promo Delo 22. 4. 2025 | 13:50
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Sjögrenov sindrom: kako obvladovati simptome?

    Čeprav je suhost oči in ust vsakdanja težava, lahko kaže na avtoimunsko bolezen – Sjögrenov sindrom, ki lahko močno vpliva na kakovost življenja.
    Promo Delo 22. 4. 2025 | 08:01
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Kariera
    Vredno branja

    Začel kot študent, danes je direktor: je lahko to tudi vaša pot?

    Kdo stoji za inovativnimi in kompleksnimi projekti na Petrolu? Kako družba razvija talente in jim omogoča osebni in karierni razvoj?
    Promo Delo 28. 4. 2025 | 10:04
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Potovanja
    VINSKE CESTE

    Rajska destinacija za ljubitelje pristnih okusov

    Na kaj najprej pomislite ob besedah Istra, Pelješac, Hvar, Kvarner? Prelepe plaže in čudovit dopust? Vsekakor, a ti kraji ponujajo še več nepozabnih avantur.
    Promo Delo 22. 4. 2025 | 12:05
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Zdravje 2025
    Vredno branja

    Zdravje zaposlenih: to je lahko vaša konkurenčna prednost

    Manj bolniških odsotnosti, večja produktivnost in zadovoljstvo na delovnem mestu. Preverite, zakaj podjetja vse bolj vlagajo v zdravje zaposlenih.
    Promo Delo 22. 4. 2025 | 13:37
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Zmagovalni recept za špansko paello

    Sonce, morje, odlična vina in še boljša hrana – vse to ponuja Španija.
    Promo Delo 25. 4. 2025 | 09:07
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Vredno branja

    Slovenska vojska bo 24. maja dihala s Primorkami in Primorci

    Letos bo Slovenska vojska svoj dan praznovala v primorski prestolnici – v Kopru.
    Promo Delo 28. 4. 2025 | 11:13
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Potovanja
    Vredno branja

    Kanarski otoki so hit letošnjega poletja

    Glede na počitniške trende so ena najbolj vročih počitniških destinacij tega poletja Kanarski otoki – še posebej najsevernejši Lanzarote in največji Tenerife!
    Promo Delo 28. 4. 2025 | 14:51
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Ali poznate vse prednosti, ki jih ponuja meso »izbrana kakovost – Slovenija«?

    Ali ste vedeli, da vaša odločitev za nakup mesa z znakom »izbrana kakovost – Slovenija« pozitivno vpliva na celotno verigo preskrbe s hrano?
    Promo Delo 23. 4. 2025 | 13:07
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    »Velika brzina lahko povzroči veliko praznino«

    Zavarovalnica Generali je v sodelovanju z Zavodom Varna pot oblikovala pobudo »Velika brzina, velika praznina.«
    Mojca Koprivnikar 24. 4. 2025 | 11:19
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    DRUŽINSKA PODJETJA

    Več kot polovica jih ne preživi prenosa

    Zagotovite si podporo na Nacionalni točki za prenos lastništva.
    Promo Delo 18. 4. 2025 | 09:47
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Štiri stvari, ki jih potrebujete za varen začetek motoristične sezone

    Začenja se nova motoristična sezona. Ste že preverili svojo kondicijo, tehnično brezhibnost motorja, opremo in poskrbeli za ustrezno zavarovanje?
    Promo Delo 28. 4. 2025 | 11:37
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Gradbeništvo 2025
    Vredno branja

    Nevidni dejavniki, ki vplivajo na uspešnost projektov

    Gradbeništvo je dinamična panoga, tehnologija se stalno razvija, s tem pa tudi dinamika tveganj, zato je zavarovanje ključnega pomena za stabilnost projektov.
    Promo Delo 23. 4. 2025 | 12:09
    Promo
    Gospodarstvo  |  Novice
    Vredno branja

    Vozilo, ki ga najbolj potrebujete, z izjemnim lizingom

    Obogatite svoj vozni park, mehanizacijo in opremo z ugodnim in hitrim lizingom pri zaupanja vredni banki s 70-letno tradicijo.
    Promo Delo 14. 4. 2025 | 14:14
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Kje poiskati najboljši vir beljakovin za otroke?

    Otroci so ves čas v pogonu in polni energije. Za svoje aktivnosti potrebujejo gorivo – kakovostno prehrano, ki podpira njihov hitri razvoj in rast.
    Promo Delo 22. 4. 2025 | 15:56
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    ENERGETSKA UČINKOVITOST

    Zagotovite si eno leto cenejše elektrike

    Preden začnete načrtovati nov dom ali se lotite prenove, razmislite o naložbi v energetsko učinkovitost.
    Promo Delo 22. 4. 2025 | 12:53
    Promo
    Delov poslovni center  |  Šport 2025
    Vredno branja

    Edinstvena oaza sprostitve in vodnih doživetij v Vodnem mestu Atlantis

    Promo Delo 22. 4. 2025 | 14:52
    Promo
    Magazin  |  Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Zakaj je sedaj pravi čas za menjavo ogrevalnega sistema

    Čeprav smo z mislimi že v vročem poletju, je zdaj pravi čas, da načrtujemo naložbe za toplejšo in energetsko učinkovitejšo zimo.
    Promo Delo 25. 4. 2025 | 15:14
