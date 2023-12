Mrzlična prizadevanja za nadaljevanje pomoči Ukrajini

Odpri galerijo

This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential press service on November 21, 2023, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his meeting with the Moldovan president and the European Council president, in downtown Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The EU chief made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on November 21, 2023, the tenth anniversary of the start of the pro-European Maidan protest movement. (Photo by UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS