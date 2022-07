Ob današnji obletnici genocida v Srebrenici pokop 50 žrtev

Odpri galerijo

Bosnian Muslims, survivors of Srebrenica 1995 massacre, pray caskets with remains of relatives, at memorial cemetery in village of Potocari, near Eastern-Bosnian town of Srebrenica, on July 10, 2021. - During upcomming 27th anniversary, on July 11, 2022, 50 newly identified bodies will be put to their final resting place, at Potocari memorial. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP) Foto Elvis Barukcic Afp