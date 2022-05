Dončićeva četa v San Franciscu ni mogla zadeti niti Tihega oceana

Odpri galerijo

May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) as guard Klay Thompson (11) defends during the first quarter of game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports