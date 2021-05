Neymar tudi uradno ostaja v Parizu

Odpri galerijo

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 01, 2021 Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and RC Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. - Neymar has agreed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, the reigning French champions announced on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) Foto Anne-christine Poujoulat Afp