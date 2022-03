Fotografije tedna

Odpri galerijo

TOPSHOT - An aerial view shows firemen working in the rubble of a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on March 17, 2022. - One person was killed and three injured when debris from a downed rocket hit a Kyiv apartment block, as Russian forces press in on the capital, emergency services said. Russian troops trying to encircle Kyiv have launched early morning strikes on the city for several successive days, putting traumatised residents further on edge. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP) Foto Fadel Senna Afp