Najbolj izpovedne in vsebinsko močne fotografije tedna od doma in po svetu.
TOPSHOT - US rapper Snoop Dogg holds the torch as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, on the day of the opening ceremony, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on July 26, 2024. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP) Foto Stephane De Sakutin Afp
Najboljše fotografije tedna po izboru uredništva Dela.
