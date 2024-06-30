Najbolj izpovedne in vsebinsko močne fotografije tedna od doma in po svetu.
Galerija
TOPSHOT - Patrons react during a watch party for the first presidential debate of the 2024 presidential elections between US President Joe Biden and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a pub in San Francisco, California, on June 27, 2024. The presidential debate is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP) Foto Josh Edelson Afp
Najboljše fotografije tedna po izboru uredništva Dela.
Hvala, ker berete Delo že 65 let.
Berite Delo 3 mesece za ceno enega.NAROČITE
Obstoječi naročnik?Prijavite se
Komentarji