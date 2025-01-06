Fotografije tedna

Galerija

A destroyed airplane lies on the tarmac at Sanaa International Airport on May 29, 2025 in the aftermath of an Israeli military strike. Israeli air strikes blew up the last remaining plane at rebel-held Yemen's international airport, Israel and a Yemeni official said on May 28, weeks after an earlier attack inflicted major damage. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS/AFP) Foto Mohammed Huwais Afp