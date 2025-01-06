  • Delo d.o.o.
    Svet

    Fotografije tedna

    Najbolj izpovedne in vsebinsko močne fotografije tedna od doma in po svetu.
    A destroyed airplane lies on the tarmac at Sanaa International Airport on May 29, 2025 in the aftermath of an Israeli military strike. Israeli air strikes blew up the last remaining plane at rebel-held Yemen's international airport, Israel and a Yemeni official said on May 28, weeks after an earlier attack inflicted major damage. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS/AFP) Foto Mohammed Huwais Afp
    Galerija
    A destroyed airplane lies on the tarmac at Sanaa International Airport on May 29, 2025 in the aftermath of an Israeli military strike. Israeli air strikes blew up the last remaining plane at rebel-held Yemen's international airport, Israel and a Yemeni official said on May 28, weeks after an earlier attack inflicted major damage. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS/AFP) Foto Mohammed Huwais Afp
    Dejan Mijović
    1. 6. 2025 | 07:00
    0:27
    A+A-

    Najboljše fotografije tedna po izboru uredništva Dela.

    Fotografije tedna

    Fotografije tedna

    Premium
    Novice | Slovenija
    Protest

    Ostre besede zaradi izgreda gasilcev

    Prvi mož laških gasilcev Bojan Špiler se je opravičil takratnemu ministru za obrambo in si nakopal tožbo sindikalista Davida Švarca.
    Mojca Marot 31. 5. 2025 | 06:00
    Preberite več
    Premium
    Šport | Zimski športi
    Pogovor s Petrom Prevcem

    Peter Prevc: Vse skupaj se je vrnilo na 'prvostopenjsko sodišče'

    Petru Prevcu je bilo vedno izziv narediti nekaj, kar še ne obstaja. Avstrijec Mathias Hafele se mu zdi pravi mož za kontrolorja opreme v smučarskih skokih.
    Miha Šimnovec 29. 5. 2025 | 06:00
    Preberite več
    Novice | Svet
    Spremljamo

    Strmoglavilo manjše letalo, umrli 71-letna pilotka in 84-letna stanovalka hiše

    Spremljamo aktualne novice doma in na tujem. Vse na enem mestu.
    31. 5. 2025 | 10:22
    Preberite več
    Magazin | Zanimivosti
    Ambienti

    V Močilniku na Vrhniki nov center s kavarno in restavracijo

    Ob naravnem spomeniku, enem od izvirov Ljubljanice, nameravajo urediti pot ter postavili nov objekt. Reka in izvir znova središču in v stiku z obiskovalci.
    Saša Bojc 31. 5. 2025 | 05:00
    Preberite več
    Magazin | Avtomobilno
    Vredno branja

    Vstopite v novo dobo elegance in tehnologije

    Peugeot 3008, ki je že vrsto let med najbolj priljubljenimi športnimi terenci v Evropi, je na voljo tudi v električni izvedenki E-3008.
    Promo Delo 28. 5. 2025 | 11:59
    Preberite več
    Delov poslovni center | Zdravje 2025
    Vredno branja

    »V manj kot dveh mesecih sem opravila vse potrebne preiskave in terapije«

    Preverite, kako vam lahko dodatno zdravstveno zavarovanje PRVA Zdravje – Nadstandard pomaga, da boste hitro prišli do diagnoze in zdravljenja.
    Promo Delo 26. 5. 2025 | 13:26
    Preberite več
    Gospodarstvo | Avstrijska Koroška
    Vredno branja

    Avstrijska Koroška privablja inovatorje z vsega sveta

    Avstrijska Koroška je postala ena najbolj dinamičnih regij s področja razvoja in inovacij. Tukaj se povezujejo znanje, podjetništvo in sodobne tehnologije.
    Promo Delo 27. 5. 2025 | 09:12
    Preberite več
    Magazin | Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Kaj je karpalni kanal in kako ga uspešno zdraviti

    Zdravljenje in rehabilitacija sindroma karpalnega kanala sta ključnega pomena za preprečevanje trajne poškodbe živca in izboljšanje funkcionalnosti roke.
    Promo Delo 27. 5. 2025 | 08:58
    Preberite več
    Delov poslovni center | Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Intervju Danilo Ferjančič, Porsche Slovenija

    Verjamem v moč evropske avtomobilske industrije

    Danilo Ferjančič, generalni direktor podjetja Porsche Slovenija, pravi, da evropska avtomobilska industrija nujno potrebuje več regulacijske prožnosti.
    Gašper Boncelj, Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 30. 5. 2025 | 06:00
    Preberite več
    Delov poslovni center | Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Intervju Jaka Klement, Zavarovalnica Triglav

    Pri uporabi telematike smo še vedno v svetovnem vrhu

    Za zavarovalniško panogo bo med ključnimi temami s področja mobilnosti tudi avtonomna vožnja, pravi Jaka Klement iz Zavarovalnice Triglav.
    Marjana Kristan Fazarinc 30. 5. 2025 | 05:45
    Preberite več
    Delov poslovni center | Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Intervju z direktorico Vise Slovenija

    Sprejemanje digitalnih plačil mora postati obvezno

    Vse napredne tehnologije, ki jih uporablja Visa za zaščito plačil na globalni ravni, so v uporabi tudi v Sloveniji, poudarja Alenka Mejač Krassnig.
    Miran Varga 30. 5. 2025 | 05:30
    Preberite več
    Delov poslovni center | Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Mobilne tehnologije 2025

    Z umetno inteligenco hitreje do kredita

    Tehnologije v bankah ne nadomeščajo zaposlenih, ampak so njihov pomočnik.
    Milka Bizovičar 30. 5. 2025 | 05:15
    Preberite več

    Novice | Slovenija
    Doma in na tujem

    Zvišale so se trošarine na tobak in alkohol

    Spremljamo aktualne novice doma in na tujem. Vse na enem mestu.
    1. 6. 2025 | 07:38
    Preberite več
    Šport | Košarka
    Končnica NBA

    Ni časa za šampanjec v Indiannapolisu, na vrsti je veliki finale

    Košarkarji Indiane so na šesti tekmi zanesljivo, s 125:108 premagali New York Knicks in se prebili v veliki finale lige NBA, kjer že čaka Oklahoma.
    Nejc Grilc 1. 6. 2025 | 07:10
    Preberite več
    Premium
    Nedelo
    Intervju

    Luka Jezeršek: Romantika mora biti, a fino je, da ti vmes ne odklopijo elektrike

    Tistemu, ki ni pripravljen na spremembe, svetujem, naj gre v kakšno samotno gorsko kočo, pravi gostinec in sodnik v oddaji MasterChef Slovenija.
    Agata Rakovec Kurent 1. 6. 2025 | 07:00
    Preberite več
    Novice | Svet
    Vredno branja

    Fotografije tedna

    Najbolj izpovedne in vsebinsko močne fotografije tedna od doma in po svetu.
    Dejan Mijović 1. 6. 2025 | 07:00
    Preberite več
    Premium
    Novice | Okolje
    Carpe diem

    Najhujši zveri v naših gozdovih sta klop in podlubnik

    Gozdarka Lucija Odar pravi, da ljudje še vedno ne razumejo, da je drevesa treba posekati, da je treba skrbeti za odstrel.
    Beti Burger 1. 6. 2025 | 05:00
    Preberite več
    Premium
    Novice | Okolje
    Vredno branja

    Radenska Naturelle in BioBlitz Slovenija: 24 ur za naravo v osrčju Pomurja

    Radenska bo s svojo naravno mineralno vodo Radenska Naturelle letos v Radencih gostila edinstven dogodek.
    Promo Delo 26. 5. 2025 | 10:34
    Preberite več
    Delov poslovni center | Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    PODKAST

    Napovedi: tudi v Sloveniji vedno bliže digitalni revoluciji

    Sodelovanje Telekoma in Cinkarne pri zasebnem 5G omrežju utrjuje Slovenijo v vrhu globalnih inovatorjev in napoveduje digitalno preobrazbo industrije.
    29. 5. 2025 | 08:22
    Preberite več
    Magazin | Zanimivosti
    ŠOTORI

    Preverjena formula za vsako vreme

    Družinsko podjetje Petre šotori – hale d. o. o. s sedežem na Vranskem že 35 let navdihuje in vodi uspešna ter povezana ekipa.
    Promo Delo 28. 5. 2025 | 10:21
    Preberite več
    Magazin | Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Zgodba, ki nam je v navdih: Tako sta si oče in sin življenje obrnila na glavo

    To je zgodba, ki ruši vse mite in opogumlja. Za konkretno spremembo v življenju je pogosto potreben le en korak. To dokazuje zgodba Cirila in Gregorja Kozjeka.
    Promo Delo 26. 5. 2025 | 08:34
    Preberite več
    Novice | Znanoteh
    Mobilne tehnologije

    Slovenska inovacija, ki ji zaupa že več kot 5000 ljudi

    Peter Pustatičnik in Andraž Kranjc o prihodnosti digitalne oskrbe in tehnoloških rešitvah, ki spreminjajo zdravstveni sistem in sistem oskrbe na domu.
    Gregor Knafelc 12. 5. 2025 | 14:00
    Preberite več
    Delov poslovni center | Mobilne tehnologije 2025
    Vredno branja

    Kaj počne vaše vozilo, medtem ko spite?

    Če mislite, da lastniki električnih vozil cele dneve preživijo v iskanju javnih polnilnih postaj, se motite.
    Promo Delo 27. 5. 2025 | 14:40
    Preberite več
    Magazin | Zanimivosti
    Poletje

    Klima, ventilator ali naravno hlajenje – kaj vas bo bolj ohladilo?

    Pametno hlajenje, ki ga vodi vaš ritem življenja...
    Promo Delo 29. 5. 2025 | 15:48
    Preberite več
    Magazin | Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Zdravje ne more čakati: kako vse več Slovencev dobi hiter dostop do zdravnika

    Čakalne dobe v zdravstvu ostajajo eden največjih izzivov. Mnogi bolniki na pregled pri specialistu, diagnostični postopek ali fizioterapijo čakajo mesece.
    Mojca Koprivnikar 26. 5. 2025 | 11:48
    Preberite več
    Magazin | Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Intervju: »Država naj potrdi tisto, kar sta dognali stroka in znanost«

    Slovenija je tik pred sprejetjem prvega zakona o psihoterapevtski dejavnosti. Se z zakonom bližamo napredku ali bo pomenil korak nazaj?
    Promo Delo 27. 5. 2025 | 08:52
    Preberite več
    Gospodarstvo | Dobrih 80
    Vredno branja

    (VIDEO) Fructalove ikone, s katerimi so odraščali številni Slovenci

    Ste se kdaj vprašali, iz katerih jabolk nastane okusen Fructalov sok in kakšen je postopek izdelave priljubljene Frutabele?
    Promo Delo 29. 5. 2025 | 08:41
    Preberite več
    Magazin | Zanimivosti
    Vredno branja

    Kakšno življenje nas čaka v prihodnosti?

    Predstavljate si stilsko oblikovan zunanji prostor – prilagojen podaljšek doma, kjer si zjutraj privoščite zajtrk in popijete prvo kavo, s čudovitim razgledom.
    Promo Delo 29. 5. 2025 | 09:04
    Preberite več

