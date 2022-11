2,4 milijona evrov za žogo za gol z božjo roko

Odpri galerijo

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 22, 1986 Argentinian forward Diego Armando Maradona (3rd L) runs past English defender Terry Butcher (L) on his way to dribbling goalkeeper Peter Shilton (R) and scoring his second goal, or goal of the century, during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and England in 1986 in Mexico City. Argentina advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 victory. - Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020 (Photo by STAFF/AFP) Foto Staff Afp