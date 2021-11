Zdaj je dokončno: Xavi Hernandez bo prevzel vodenje Kataloncev

Odpri galerijo

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 01, 2019 Sadd's coach Xavi Hernandez reacts after a goal during the first leg of the AFC Champions League semi-finals football match between Qatar's Al Sadd and Saudi' Al Hilal at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha. - Barcelona are set to announce Xavi Hernandez's dramatic return to the club as coach, after Al Sadd confirmed on November 5, 2021 a deal has been agreed between the clubs. Al Sadd said in a statement Barca have paid the release clause for Xavi, who has been coaching in Qatar since 2019 and now rejoins the club where he enjoyed such incredible success as a player. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR/AFP) Foto Karim Jaafar Afp