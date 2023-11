Vprašanje splava odtehta celo nepriljubljenost predsednika Joeja Bidna

Odpri galerijo

Abortion rights supporters celebrate winning the referendum on the so-called Issue 1, a measure to enshrine a right to abortion in Ohio's Constitution, in Columbus, Ohio on November 7, 2023. Residents of Ohio voted November 7, 2023 to enshrine the right to an abortion in the Republican-run US state's constitution, US media projected, in what could be a bellwether for an issue which is likely to dominate next year's presidential race. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP)