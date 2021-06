Prvake bo poslej vodil Simone Inzaghi

Odpri galerijo

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 18, 2020 Lazio's Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the Italian Serie A football match Lazio Rome vs Sampdoria on January 18, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. - Serie A champions Inter Milan have named Simone Inzaghi as their new coach following the departure of Antonio Conte, the club announced on June 03, 2021. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) Foto Alberto Pizzoli Afp