Fotografije tedna

Odpri galerijo

TOPSHOT - A cyclist pushes his bike near a damaged armored vehicle in the northeastern city of Trostianets, on March 29, 2022. - Ukraine said on March 26, 2022 its forces had recaptured the town of Trostianets, near the Russian border, one of the first towns to fall under Moscow's control in its month-long invasion. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP) Foto Fadel Senna Afp