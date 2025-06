Za tragedijo Palestine skriva ameriški beton

Galerija

A Palestinian youth waves the flag of Palestine at the site of the handing over the bodies of four Israeli hostages in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza on February 20, 2025. Hamas handed over the bodies of four hostages on February 20, including those of the Bibas family, who have become symbols of the hostage crisis that has gripped Israel since the Gaza war broke out. The transfer of the bodies is the first such handover of remains by Hamas since its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war. (Photo by Eyad BABA/AFP) Foto Eyad Baba Afp